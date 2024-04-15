Michael J. McPherson, III’s New Book, "My Life My Struggle My Success," is an Enthralling Series of Poems Revealing the Author’s Struggles & Triumphs Throughout His Life
New York, NY, April 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael J. McPherson, III, who found a love for poetry through his relationship with his nonny, who was an English teacher for over thirty years, has completed his most recent book, “My Life My Struggle My Success”: a poignant collection of poems spanning several years of the author’s life, including his time in a group home and a juvenile detention center, describing his struggles through mental and physical health problems, as well as the turning point in his life towards a hopeful future.
Michael shares, “Feeling physically stuck due to health problems, weighed down from the expectations of others, battles with faith, and the simple consistency of the question why—these are all things I may encounter in a single day. It is also meant to show others struggling with depression, anger, trauma, or any sort of mental health difficulties know that they are not alone, that whatever they are going through can be overcome, and that regardless of their struggles, they all have potential for success.
“This book and the poems within show a broad range of emotions that I have personally experienced throughout my life. These emotions range from despair, numbness, depression, anxiety, anger, and fear, to love and joy. This book encompasses my struggles as a person and my view on the world and the things in it. I believe this book has the potential to save and change lives, as well as to be the starting point for change and positivity in my life and yours. Fulton Books and my family have both given me a chance to tell my story to the world. Now it’s time that I must ask, will you?”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael J. McPherson, III’s book will take readers on a powerful journey through the author’s soul in order to discover the trials he faced throughout his life, as well as how he managed to overcome it all and take back control of his journey. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, McPherson, III weaves a uniquely intimate self-portrait through prose that is sure to capture the hearts of readers and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Life My Struggle My Success” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
