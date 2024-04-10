Spencer Savings Bank Celebrates Grand Opening in Edison
Spencer Savings Bank is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest financial center in Edison, NJ. The bank made a $5,000 donation to the Edison YMCA to help build strong kids, strong families, and strong communities.
Elmwood Park, NJ, April 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank, one of New Jersey’s leading community banks, recently celebrated the official opening of its financial center in Edison, New Jersey with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Edison Mayor Sam Joshi, and town officials, joined the bank in celebrating the new business location in Edison at 3900 Park Avenue. The Edison location is one of 27 full-service Spencer Savings Bank financial centers located throughout New Jersey, spanning 7 counties.
The new financial center features a contemporary design with an open, bright floor plan and the latest technology that features an interactive teller kiosk which allows customers to self-serve or connect with bankers via video from our best-in-class, customer service team - available from M-F (8am-8pm) and Saturdays (9am-2pm). The financial center also features a drive-up facility for customer convenience. There will also be a team of banking professionals on hand to help customers with more complex transactions and financial needs. In addition, the financial center will feature a business loan production office ready to assist the business community with all of its business and commercial loan needs. A conference room is currently available for businesses and community organizations, in Edison, to use.
“We are excited to be opening our doors in the beautiful township of Edison and look forward to building strong partnerships there to help our Edison community grow and thrive,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Chairman and CEO of Spencer Savings Bank. “We are very proud to deliver the Edison community the best that community banking has to offer - exceptional service delivered by highly qualified consultative bankers who are personally committed to building long-term customer relationships. We do this by understanding our client’s financial needs and aspirations and providing solutions from an innovative suite of business and consumer products/services.”
Continuing its long-term commitment to supporting nonprofits and their community outreach programs, the bank made a donation to the YMCA of Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge and South Amboy to help build strong kids, strong families and strong communities! The donation, in the form of a sponsorship, will help support three upcoming events the organization is hosting.
Celebrations will continue with a number of attractive grand opening specials, running through June 30, 2024. Please visit Kama Patel, Assistant Financial Center Manager, at the center for more information on promotions. She can also be contacted at (732) 702-8077.
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has about $4 billion in total assets and operates 27 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
