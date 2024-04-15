In Timothy Devena’s New Released "The Gentile Church Age" Prophetic Insights, Dire Warnings and Church History Are Unveiled as Never Before
“The Gentile Church Age” from Christian Faith Publishing is a riveting exploration of prophecy, the church, and its history. As this prophetic scroll unfurls author Timothy Devena has unraveled these mysteries to reinforce Christians of today.
Weir, KS, April 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Gentile Church Age”: is an in depth examination into this historical era with affirmational prophetic insights as the moral fiber of society decays. Decades of research by author Timothy Devena now brings forth “The Gentile Church Age.”
Devena shares, “Becoming apparent in this Gentile Church Age is the falling away of the Christian fiber of society and the Lord’s command to 'watch' being disregarded. The New Testament church, battling demonic forces of this world, has been strengthened by various persons called forth to stand on the front lines and not melt away from this attacking enemy. A call to purge worldly desires for many Christians goes unheeded as prophetic signs unfold, plunging this world into chaos. When the Gentile Church Age is fulfilled and the judgment era begins with the 144,000 Jews’ testimonies, the trumpets will blast, that 'man of perdition' shall be released from the bottomless pit and the vials of God’s wrath will then be released. It also is the time of the mark of the beast and the world order by Satan, who will stand, proclaiming himself to be God with ability to perform miraculous signs. As judgment engulfs an ever-darkening world, evil will hunt its prey as the living breathes the air. The destruction of these evil forces comes as the final trumpet sounds and the last vial is emptied, for then all shall behold 'the King of kings and Lord of lords'—Jesus Christ!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy Devena’s new book serves as a prophetic guide that illuminates the challenges faced by the present generation and provides insight into the unfolding divine plan.
Consumers can purchase “The Gentile Church Age” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Gentile Church Age,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
