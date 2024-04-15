Evangelist Vanessa Ford-Taylor’s Newly Released "Behind the Mask: A Survivor’s Story" is an Inspirational Testament to Triumph
“Behind the Mask: A Survivor’s Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evangelist Vanessa Ford-Taylor offers readers a powerful and deeply personal account of overcoming domestic violence and finding redemption. Through raw honesty and unwavering faith, Ford-Taylor's book serves as a beacon of hope for survivors of abuse, inspiring them to reclaim their lives and walk in victory.
Beaver Falls, PA, April 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Behind the Mask: A Survivor’s Story”: a powerful memoir that sheds light on the hidden struggles faced by countless individuals trapped in abusive relationships. “Behind the Mask: A Survivor’s Story” is the creation of published author, Evangelist Vanessa Ford-Taylor, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to two who is a triumphant survivor of domestic violence. She is an inspirational/motivational speaker who has dedicated her life to helping victims of domestic violence. Her story has helped a multitude of victims become victorious in conquering overwhelming obstacles.
Ford-Taylor shares, “Domestic violence is an issue that affects so many; however, when I was introduced to it, there were not many people walking around telling their stories. There were no support groups or centers that offered assistance or educated me about the warning signs.
“'Behind the Mask: A Survivor’s Story' takes you on a journey of my life. Walk with me through the pages as we share tears of hurt and pain, and finally, the tears of joy that I felt when I removed the mask. Many people look at me now and can’t believe that I suffered from low self-esteem or that I was in the streets at thirteen years old, engaging in grown-up activities.
“Many can’t believe that I self-medicated with alcohol and drugs. However, the most amazing thing is that I was beaten with a baseball bat, inches from losing my life. But God had a plan. He saved my life, and I am here today to tell you that you can triumph. I stopped being a victim, and now I am walking in VICTORY.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangelist Vanessa Ford-Taylor’s new book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of God's love. Through Ford-Taylor's courageous storytelling, readers are empowered to confront their own struggles and embrace the promise of a brighter tomorrow.
Consumers can purchase “Behind the Mask: A Survivor’s Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Behind the Mask: A Survivor’s Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ford-Taylor shares, “Domestic violence is an issue that affects so many; however, when I was introduced to it, there were not many people walking around telling their stories. There were no support groups or centers that offered assistance or educated me about the warning signs.
“'Behind the Mask: A Survivor’s Story' takes you on a journey of my life. Walk with me through the pages as we share tears of hurt and pain, and finally, the tears of joy that I felt when I removed the mask. Many people look at me now and can’t believe that I suffered from low self-esteem or that I was in the streets at thirteen years old, engaging in grown-up activities.
“Many can’t believe that I self-medicated with alcohol and drugs. However, the most amazing thing is that I was beaten with a baseball bat, inches from losing my life. But God had a plan. He saved my life, and I am here today to tell you that you can triumph. I stopped being a victim, and now I am walking in VICTORY.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangelist Vanessa Ford-Taylor’s new book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of God's love. Through Ford-Taylor's courageous storytelling, readers are empowered to confront their own struggles and embrace the promise of a brighter tomorrow.
Consumers can purchase “Behind the Mask: A Survivor’s Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Behind the Mask: A Survivor’s Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories