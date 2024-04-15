Evangelist Vanessa Ford-Taylor’s Newly Released "Behind the Mask: A Survivor’s Story" is an Inspirational Testament to Triumph

“Behind the Mask: A Survivor’s Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evangelist Vanessa Ford-Taylor offers readers a powerful and deeply personal account of overcoming domestic violence and finding redemption. Through raw honesty and unwavering faith, Ford-Taylor's book serves as a beacon of hope for survivors of abuse, inspiring them to reclaim their lives and walk in victory.