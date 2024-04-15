Rachel Caetano’s Newly Released "Me and My Best Friend" is a Heartwarming Tale That Shares the Power of Prayer

“Me and My Best Friend” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Caetano is a charming and insightful children's book that unfolds a delightful story about a little girl and her extraordinary friendship with her dog, Prayer. Through this endearing narrative, readers of all ages are invited to explore the profound impact of prayer and the importance of maintaining an active prayer life.