Tereka R. Williams, Ed.D.’s Newly Released “Strength for Your Leadership Journey: It’s a Faith Walk” is an Inspiring Guide for Current and Future Leaders
“Strength for Your Leadership Journey: It’s a Faith Walk” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tereka R. Williams, Ed.D. is a transformative resource that combines reflections, insights, and faith-based guidance to empower leaders on their journey towards greatness.
Lawrenceville, GA, April 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Strength for Your Leadership Journey: It’s a Faith Walk”: a compelling blend of leadership wisdom, personal anecdotes, and spiritual insights to equip leaders with the strength and resilience needed to navigate challenges and achieve success. “Strength for Your Leadership Journey: It’s a Faith Walk” is the creation of published author, Tereka R. Williams, Ed.D., a native of Hartsville SC. Upon completing high school, she matriculated at South Carolina State University, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in History Education. She furthered her graduate studies at The Citadel in Charleston, SC and Cambridge College in Cambridge MA, earning a doctoral degree in educational leadership. Dr. Williams is an experienced leader in education, having served in various leadership roles throughout her twenty-five-year tenure in the field.
From her early years of serving as a classroom teacher to her current executive leadership role in Gwinnett County Public Schools, she has been steadfast in her commitment to meeting the diverse needs of all students.
Williams shares, “As a leader, you may face many different challenges on your leadership journey. It is rare that leaders take the time to truly reflect on the strength you must have to effectively lead any organization. I believe that it is through reflection that we are able to have quiet time with God, identify our own strengths and areas of growth, and privately revisit the moments we have already overcome through the power of Jesus Christ. It is my hope that this reflective leadership journal inspires, encourages, and increases your faith. For if God carried me through, He will certainly do the same for you. Each day is a blessing and a new opportunity to achieve greatness. Reflect, have faith, and enjoy the journey!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tereka R. Williams, Ed.D.’s new book invites readers to embark on a transformative journey of self-reflection, faith, and personal growth. Dr. Williams's engaging writing style and heartfelt message inspire readers to embrace their leadership potential and trust in God's guidance along the way.
Consumers can purchase “Strength for Your Leadership Journey: It’s a Faith Walk” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Strength for Your Leadership Journey: It’s a Faith Walk,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
