Author Willie Jones’s New Book, "Oneness of Marriage," Explores the True Oneness That Can be Derived from Marriage When Both Man and Woman Take on Their Spiritual Roles
Recent release “Oneness of Marriage” from Page Publishing author Willie Jones is an eye-opening discussion surrounding the bonds of marriage and how, through the husband’s sharing of his soul and the wife’s reception of her role, a more perfect and compelling union can be found, leading to marital bliss and a bond unlike any other.
Harvey, IL, April 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Willie Jones has completed his new book, “Oneness of Marriage”: a thought-provoking look at how the marriage between a man and a woman is the most powerful oneness on Earth, exploring how the energies and souls of both sexes mix perfectly together in a full and complete pairing.
The author shares, “True oneness is when the male is full of his own spirit, soul, and body, and his body is pulled out to become a separate body, but it still belongs to him, and he pours his spirit, his soul, and his body into her body, which is all his to begin with. She is born empty, completely void of anything. All that she is belongs to him (man) from the beginning. She is all of him. Her body, her spirit, her soul all came from him.”
Published by Page Publishing, Willie Jones’s enlightening tale will help readers to discover how the sacred bond between a man and his wife can lead to a perfect union, but how this bond has become tainted by the modern world. Through the author’s writings, readers will discover how to return to marriage’s true roots, thus creating a more powerful bone of “oneness” that will satisfy both partners.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Oneness of Marriage” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
