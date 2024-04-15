Author Jeanine Faietta Eastman’s New Book, "Blizzard the Ice-Harvesting Horse," Follows the Adventures of a Horse Who Helps Others Harvest Ice from a Frozen Lake

Recent release “Blizzard the Ice-Harvesting Horse” from Page Publishing author Jeanine Faietta Eastman is a captivating story that centers around Blizzard, a horse who helps humans collect ice from the frozen lake in Maine during the early 1900s. Together with his friend Luke, Blizzard ensures it is safe for the ice harvesters to do their job, and aids in carrying the ice back to be stored.