Fighting for Brevard: Mike Limongello Launches Campaign for State Representative in Florida's 33rd District
Mike Limongello, along with his family, announces his candidacy for State Representative in Florida's 33rd District. He pledges to focus on fixing the economy, stopping illegal immigration, promoting education without indoctrination, and defending freedom. Michael Limongello is a technology leader and aims to represent southern Brevard County.
Melbourne, FL, April 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mike Limongello, alongside his wife Blaire and three children, announces his candidacy for State Representative in Florida's 33rd District, with a commitment to championing America First values and fighting for the people of Brevard County.
"As a proud resident of beautiful Brevard County, I am honored to step forward to represent our district in Tallahassee," said Mike. "I am committed to delivering the best representation possible and addressing the critical issues facing our community."
Mike pledges to focus on four key pillars if elected:
Fixing the Economy: Mike emphasizes his dedication to advocating for the reduction of insurance premiums to make life in Florida more affordable. Additionally, Mike pledges to tackle overregulation that fuels inflation and stifles economic growth. He aims to make Florida, particularly the 33rd District, a prime location for living, working, homeownership, and family-raising.
Stopping Illegal Immigration: Mike believes in combating illegal immigration, securing America's borders and upholding the rule of law. He emphasized the importance of an orderly, legal immigration system that protects the safety and security of Brevard County residents and all Floridians.
Education, Not Indoctrination: As a father of three young children, Mike prioritizes education as fundamental to society. He vows to fight against top-down mandates and leftist agendas in the education system. Mike advocates for families' freedom to choose the best educational options for their children and emphasizes the importance of teaching American history, civics, and patriotism in schools.
Freedom is on the Ballot: Mike champions the values enshrined in the Declaration of Independence, particularly the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. He staunchly defends the First Amendment, protecting rights to free speech, assembly, and religious liberty. Mike also pledges to uphold the Second Amendment, ensuring the right to bear arms for self-defense. Additionally, he advocates for the protection of the unborn and fights against the culture of death.
"I am prepared to be a voice for the voiceless, fighting tirelessly for the future of Brevard County," concluded Mike.
Mike is excited to be a champion for south Brevard families stating , "Brevard residents deserve a representative who listens. I'm going to be talking to neighbors everywhere in our district. My volunteers, my family and I are ready and eager to show grassroots is the winning way."
Mike is a technology leader who develop crafts client strategies that drive success for both emerging and major companies. Mike is a graduate of the University of Dallas, and received his MBA from the University of Georgia. He studied at the Institute of World Politics in D.C.
For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Mike Limongello please contact Mary Barteck at admin@mikelimongello.com.
HD 33 is contained in southern Brevard County and covers Palm Bay, West Melbourne, Melbourne Beach and Malabar. Republicans lead Democrats in registration 39% to 31%.
Paid by Mike Limongello, Republican, For State Representative, District 33
"As a proud resident of beautiful Brevard County, I am honored to step forward to represent our district in Tallahassee," said Mike. "I am committed to delivering the best representation possible and addressing the critical issues facing our community."
Mike pledges to focus on four key pillars if elected:
Fixing the Economy: Mike emphasizes his dedication to advocating for the reduction of insurance premiums to make life in Florida more affordable. Additionally, Mike pledges to tackle overregulation that fuels inflation and stifles economic growth. He aims to make Florida, particularly the 33rd District, a prime location for living, working, homeownership, and family-raising.
Stopping Illegal Immigration: Mike believes in combating illegal immigration, securing America's borders and upholding the rule of law. He emphasized the importance of an orderly, legal immigration system that protects the safety and security of Brevard County residents and all Floridians.
Education, Not Indoctrination: As a father of three young children, Mike prioritizes education as fundamental to society. He vows to fight against top-down mandates and leftist agendas in the education system. Mike advocates for families' freedom to choose the best educational options for their children and emphasizes the importance of teaching American history, civics, and patriotism in schools.
Freedom is on the Ballot: Mike champions the values enshrined in the Declaration of Independence, particularly the rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. He staunchly defends the First Amendment, protecting rights to free speech, assembly, and religious liberty. Mike also pledges to uphold the Second Amendment, ensuring the right to bear arms for self-defense. Additionally, he advocates for the protection of the unborn and fights against the culture of death.
"I am prepared to be a voice for the voiceless, fighting tirelessly for the future of Brevard County," concluded Mike.
Mike is excited to be a champion for south Brevard families stating , "Brevard residents deserve a representative who listens. I'm going to be talking to neighbors everywhere in our district. My volunteers, my family and I are ready and eager to show grassroots is the winning way."
Mike is a technology leader who develop crafts client strategies that drive success for both emerging and major companies. Mike is a graduate of the University of Dallas, and received his MBA from the University of Georgia. He studied at the Institute of World Politics in D.C.
For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Mike Limongello please contact Mary Barteck at admin@mikelimongello.com.
HD 33 is contained in southern Brevard County and covers Palm Bay, West Melbourne, Melbourne Beach and Malabar. Republicans lead Democrats in registration 39% to 31%.
Paid by Mike Limongello, Republican, For State Representative, District 33
Contact
Mike Limongello, Republican, For State Representative, District 33Contact
Mike Limongello
321-344-2915
www.mikelimongello.com
Mike Limongello
321-344-2915
www.mikelimongello.com
Categories