Ulterground Records Presents Baruch Chauskin’ New Single, “Sei Freilech”
New York, NY, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sei Freilech is a product of a long-time creative collaboration between Baruch Chauskin and Stefan Kristinkov, a composer, music arranger, producer and a highly sought-after clarinet player, based in New York City. The skillful and sophisticated arrangement of the song that Stefan created, was inspired by the style of a legendary group, The Freilachs, active in the 70s and 80s in North-Eastern Europe. Baruch’s extensive expertise in Yiddish and Klezmer folklore shines in full in this fun and life-affirming rendition of this rare and often overlooked song.
Sei Freilech is available on all major streaming and download platforms starting April 10, 2024.
https://song.link/seifreilech
Baruch Chauskin is a Cantor, Singer, active Yiddish cultural ambassador and researcher, based in Osnabrück, Germany. A man with the brilliant baritone voice, who knows how to fascinate his listeners with liturgical songs as well as with traditional Jewish music and classical Yiddish humor, Baruch was a soloist in the synagogue choir of the Westend Synagogue in Frankfurt, conducted by Benjamin Brainman. This was followed by a position as cantor in the Westend Synagogue in Frankfurt. His training in New York with the famous cantor Josef Malovany, professor of liturgical music at the Belz School of Jewish Music at Yeshiva University, ensured a broad range of his cantoral skills. Today he is a cantor of the synagogue in Osnabrück and takes master classes with Honorary Dean, Prof. Malovany at the Institute for Traditional Liturgy in Leipzig.
"You can feel the love for God in the way he sings." -Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung
