Elevate Jacksonville Launches Summer Adventure Program to Empower Urban Youth
Elevate Jacksonville, a nonprofit organization dedicated to "building long-term, life-changing relationships with urban youth, equipping them to thrive and contribute to their community," is thrilled to announce the launch of its Summer Adventure Program for 2024.
Jacksonville, FL, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- While the school year may be ending, Elevate Jacksonville's commitment to empowering young people does not take a break. The organization works tirelessly year-round to connect with students, offering them opportunities to engage in new experiences and broaden their horizons beyond their zip codes.
Imagine a Vibrant Summer
This summer, Elevate Jacksonville aims to provide 100 deserving students with a summer they will never forget. Picture the idyllic summers of your childhood – filled with sunshine, adventure, laughter, and friendships that last a lifetime. Now, imagine making those dreams a reality for hard-working students who have been dreaming of a summer full of fun all school year long.
Exciting Adventures and Enriching Opportunities
With the support of generous sponsors and donors, Elevate Jacksonville's Summer Adventure Program will feature a wide range of activities and experiences, including:
- Amusement park outings
- College visits
- Bowling and skating
- Community volunteering
- Canoeing and biking adventures
- Art education sessions
- Movie nights
- Group sports
- Beach days
- And much more
These enriching outings provide students with unforgettable experiences and offer additional mentoring opportunities, internships, and career exploration with local businesses and leaders.
A Call to Action: Support Elevate Jacksonville's Mission
The schools Elevate Jacksonville serves face challenges such as violent and property crime rates that are 2-3 times higher than the national average. In economically disadvantaged neighborhoods, children are often impacted by trauma, violence, negative peer pressure, and a lack of meaningful adult leadership. Elevate Jacksonville's unique approach addresses these issues head-on, making a real difference in the lives of students and helping them overcome obstacles to achieve academic and personal success.
"No One Does What Elevate Does, and We Can Prove that it Works!" To learn more about the impactful results of Elevate Jacksonville's programs, please visit elevatejacksonville.org/Impact.
Now, more than ever, Elevate Jacksonville needs your support to make the Summer Adventure Program a resounding success. Your sponsorship or donation can help provide a vibrant summer full of opportunities for 100 Elevate Jacksonville students.
How to Donate
To make a tax-deductible donation or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit their website at Elevate Jacksonville dot org.
Together, we can make 2024 the summer worth waiting for and empower the next generation of leaders in our community.
About Elevate Jacksonville
Elevate Jacksonville is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building long-term, life-changing relationships with urban youth, equipping them to thrive and contribute to their community. Through innovative programs and supportive relationships, Elevate Jacksonville empowers students to overcome challenges, reach their full potential, and become successful, contributing members of society.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Kelli Matonak
kmatonak@elevatejacksonville.org
904-683-7075
