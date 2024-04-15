Mail World Office in Tulsa OK Introduces Their New Shipping Partner
Mail World Office in Tulsa Ok proudly announced they have added Estafeta International to their list of ways to ship your packages overseas. They want to hire new sales representatives in Tulsa OK
Tulsa, OK, April 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mail World Office, a veteran-owned and operated business, is proud to announce its partnership with Estafeta International as a new shipping partner. This collaboration enables customers to enjoy competitive shipping rates to all South American countries. With this new addition, Mail World Office now offers a comprehensive range of shipping options, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, and DHL, ensuring that customers have all their shipping needs covered.
Mail World Office, a leading office solutions provider, is excited to announce its expansion and search for talented Sales Representatives in Tulsa, OK, and nearby regions. Individuals keen on joining this dynamic team are encouraged to reach out by calling (918) 814-2310 or emailing mailworldoffice@gmail.com.
Contact
Mail World OfficeContact
Thomas Phillips
918-720-3535
mailworldofficeok.com
