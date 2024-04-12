I Holland Unveils TSAR 2: Advancing Predictive Modelling in Tablet Compression
Nottingham, United Kingdom, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- I Holland proudly announces the development of TSAR 2, an advanced predictive model developed through a collaborative partnership between academia and industry.
Building upon the success of the Tabletting Science Anti-Stick Research (TSAR) project, I Holland continues its groundbreaking research by integrating dwell dependency into the predictive model in collaboration with the University of Leicester.
Rob Blanchard, Research, Development & Quality Systems Manager at I Holland says: “This new two-year project in conjunction with the University of Leicester is critical to advancing the science behind sticking. The patented XDF head form allows up to 50% more dwell time, without the need to change press setup in anyway. This new predictive model will allow our team of Customer Support Group engineers to be able to predict when increasing the dwell time will solve sticking, friability or other production issues.”
I Holland’s TSAR predictive model has been used constantly since its development and currently now has a database of approximately 4000 predictions. The ability to predict the correct coating solution has been invaluable to many of their customers over recent years and now with the plan to add a dwell dependency prediction to this service, it will only improve our ability to solve sticking issues without costly compression trials.
TSAR 2 represents a significant advancement in predictive analytics within the tablet compression industry and will help to revolutionize decision-making processes. The project will address the growing demand for advanced predictive analytics solutions that can adapt to complex and dynamic environments.
By harnessing the power of predictive data, TSAR 2 is poised to empower businesses across various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, confectionary and more.
Building upon the success of the Tabletting Science Anti-Stick Research (TSAR) project, I Holland continues its groundbreaking research by integrating dwell dependency into the predictive model in collaboration with the University of Leicester.
Rob Blanchard, Research, Development & Quality Systems Manager at I Holland says: “This new two-year project in conjunction with the University of Leicester is critical to advancing the science behind sticking. The patented XDF head form allows up to 50% more dwell time, without the need to change press setup in anyway. This new predictive model will allow our team of Customer Support Group engineers to be able to predict when increasing the dwell time will solve sticking, friability or other production issues.”
I Holland’s TSAR predictive model has been used constantly since its development and currently now has a database of approximately 4000 predictions. The ability to predict the correct coating solution has been invaluable to many of their customers over recent years and now with the plan to add a dwell dependency prediction to this service, it will only improve our ability to solve sticking issues without costly compression trials.
TSAR 2 represents a significant advancement in predictive analytics within the tablet compression industry and will help to revolutionize decision-making processes. The project will address the growing demand for advanced predictive analytics solutions that can adapt to complex and dynamic environments.
By harnessing the power of predictive data, TSAR 2 is poised to empower businesses across various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, confectionary and more.
Contact
I HollandContact
Dillan Gelder
+44 115 972 6153
Dillan Gelder
+44 115 972 6153
Categories