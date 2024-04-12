STEMusical Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends Live at Tribeca PAC
New York, NY, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, the longest operating performance venue in lower Manhattan, presents Rosie Revere Engineer & Friends on Saturday, May 11 at 11:00AM. Tickets are $40 General Admission. General Admission Tickets for Rosie Revere Engineer & Friends can be purchased online or by calling 212-220-1460.
Ms. Greer’s classroom includes three inquisitive out-of-the-box thinkers. Rosie Revere has big dreams. Iggy Peck has a relentless passion for architecture. And Ada Twist’s curiosity can drive her teacher crazy. A fun new musical based on the books Rosie Revere, Engineer; Iggy Peck, Architect; and Ada Twist Scientist by Andrea Beaty, which spotlights the STEM curriculum (focusing on science, technology, engineering and math). Ages 4+
Rosie Revere, Engineer is written by Lauren Gunderson, the most produced living playwright in the U.S. (book), Bree Lowdermilk (music), and Kait Kerrigan (lyrics), and based on the book series by Andrea Beaty and illustrated by David Roberts. The original creative team includes direction by Peter Flynn, choreography by Marcos Santana (Broadway: Rocky, Associate Choreographer), orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler, original music direction by Dan Garmon; set design by Anne Mundell, and costume design by Jenifer Caprio.
BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan’s premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts. BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information please visit our website, www.tribecapac.org.
