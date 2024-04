Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Mystery Enforcement Agency II," by Mr. J

Oxford, United Kingdom, April 12, 2024 --( PR.com )-- About Mystery Enforcement Agency II:In this second book of the series, The Mystery Enforcement Agency continues to confront the threat posed by Mr Big Bad's takeover bid for existence which will take them to new places they would never have dreamed of. From Heaven to famous cities around the world and even the United Nations.New, more powerful enemies will appear, new alliances will be forged, traitors will be exposed from within, and not forgetting an undercover food eating YouTube competitor machine.In a never-ending cycle of mayhem, destruction, betrayal, hidden secrets, personal conflicts and challenges of loyalty, the Mystery Enforcement Agency is constantly tested to their limits and beyond.Is the ancient evil superpower Mr Big Bad slowly showing signs of becoming victorious? Will the Mystery Enforcement Agency submit to defeat, or will they lay the smackdown on those who are against what they stand for?This work is available worldwide:Paperback (270 pages) - ISBN 9781800947214 and 9781800947276Kindle eBook - B0CVR66M78Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MEAIIIn the Same SeriesMystery Enforcement AgencyPaperback (232 pages) - ISBN 978-1912639700 and 9781800947283Kindle eBook - B07P7RJH41Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2019Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MEA1About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002