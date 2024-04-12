Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Mystery Enforcement Agency II," by Mr. J
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Mystery Enforcement Agency II - a young adult novel by Mr. J.
Oxford, United Kingdom, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About Mystery Enforcement Agency II:
In this second book of the series, The Mystery Enforcement Agency continues to confront the threat posed by Mr Big Bad's takeover bid for existence which will take them to new places they would never have dreamed of. From Heaven to famous cities around the world and even the United Nations.
New, more powerful enemies will appear, new alliances will be forged, traitors will be exposed from within, and not forgetting an undercover food eating YouTube competitor machine.
In a never-ending cycle of mayhem, destruction, betrayal, hidden secrets, personal conflicts and challenges of loyalty, the Mystery Enforcement Agency is constantly tested to their limits and beyond.
Is the ancient evil superpower Mr Big Bad slowly showing signs of becoming victorious? Will the Mystery Enforcement Agency submit to defeat, or will they lay the smackdown on those who are against what they stand for?
This work is available worldwide:
Paperback (270 pages) - ISBN 9781800947214 and 9781800947276
Kindle eBook - B0CVR66M78
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MEAII
In the Same Series
Mystery Enforcement Agency
Paperback (232 pages) - ISBN 978-1912639700 and 9781800947283
Kindle eBook - B07P7RJH41
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2019
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MEA1
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
In this second book of the series, The Mystery Enforcement Agency continues to confront the threat posed by Mr Big Bad's takeover bid for existence which will take them to new places they would never have dreamed of. From Heaven to famous cities around the world and even the United Nations.
New, more powerful enemies will appear, new alliances will be forged, traitors will be exposed from within, and not forgetting an undercover food eating YouTube competitor machine.
In a never-ending cycle of mayhem, destruction, betrayal, hidden secrets, personal conflicts and challenges of loyalty, the Mystery Enforcement Agency is constantly tested to their limits and beyond.
Is the ancient evil superpower Mr Big Bad slowly showing signs of becoming victorious? Will the Mystery Enforcement Agency submit to defeat, or will they lay the smackdown on those who are against what they stand for?
This work is available worldwide:
Paperback (270 pages) - ISBN 9781800947214 and 9781800947276
Kindle eBook - B0CVR66M78
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MEAII
In the Same Series
Mystery Enforcement Agency
Paperback (232 pages) - ISBN 978-1912639700 and 9781800947283
Kindle eBook - B07P7RJH41
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2019
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/MEA1
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories