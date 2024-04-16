Author Marcelo Ortiz’s New Book, "My Life, My Concerns, My Country," Takes an Eye-Opening Look at the Current State of America, Based on the Author’s Own Observations
Recent release “My Life, My Concerns, My Country” from Page Publishing author Marcelo Ortiz is a powerful and enlightening read that tackles the dangerous threats to freedom, truth, and American democracy in an attempt to help readers remove the blindfolds from their eyes and discover for themselves first-hand the corruption and greed that has eroded the values and ideals of the United States.
Stratford, CT, April 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marcelo Ortiz, a Korean War veteran who has been blessed with an extensive family of children, grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren to whom he longs to leave a legacy and pride of being American through his books and writings, has completed his new book, “My Life, My Concerns, My Country”: a collection of stories and ruminations inspired by the author’s observations of the ways in which America is shifting, including how society has shifted to disrespecting to those in law enforcement who try to protect and serve their communities across the nation.
Ortiz shares, “This book is based on the experiences I lived through and acquired knowledge to survive the changes that transpire—first how we had respect for those who enforced law and order and now are treated like dirt. It expresses how our young men and women form gangs to make their lives more dangerous without concern for themselves and how our government lies to us to get away with its corrupting way of running our country’s affairs.”
Published by Page Publishing, Marcelo Ortiz’s engaging writings will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they embark on a poignant journey to discover how America has become a corrupt and misguided nation, falling far from grace as those in power make fools of everyday citizens and blind them to the truth. Thought-provoking and earnest, Ortiz shares his writings in the hope of waking up his readers and helping them climb out of the darkness so that they too might witness the lies told to the American people.
