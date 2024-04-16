Author Marcelo Ortiz’s New Book, "My Life, My Concerns, My Country," Takes an Eye-Opening Look at the Current State of America, Based on the Author’s Own Observations

Recent release “My Life, My Concerns, My Country” from Page Publishing author Marcelo Ortiz is a powerful and enlightening read that tackles the dangerous threats to freedom, truth, and American democracy in an attempt to help readers remove the blindfolds from their eyes and discover for themselves first-hand the corruption and greed that has eroded the values and ideals of the United States.