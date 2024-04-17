Author Reginald Jeffcoat’s New Book, "The Best Cellars List," is a Compilation of Short Stories Exploring the Vicissitudes of the Modern Human Experience
Recent release “The Best Cellars List” from Page Publishing author Reginald Jeffcoat is a collection of five fast-paced and evocative short works of fiction following various protagonists as they navigate the hopes, fears, dangers, joys, and sorrows of their daily lives.
Renton, WA, April 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Reginald Jeffcoat, a married father of seven presently living in Seattle, Washington, has completed his new book, “The Best Cellars List”: a compelling collection that keeps the pages turning until its final chapter.
“The Best Cellars List” is a compilation of short stories from the imagination of Reginald Jeffcoat. Though each story is fictional, every one of them is thoroughly laced with real people, places, and situations, making each story unique in its own right. As a full-time father and husband, this process took more than five years to complete. “The Best Cellars List” is a roller-coaster joyride through the mind of one of the best authors/storytellers of the twenty-first century, and Reggie hopes you have as much fun reading it as he did while writing it.
Published by Page Publishing, Reginald Jeffcoat’s engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid short fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Best Cellars List” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
