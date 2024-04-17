Author Reginald Jeffcoat’s New Book, "The Best Cellars List," is a Compilation of Short Stories Exploring the Vicissitudes of the Modern Human Experience

Recent release “The Best Cellars List” from Page Publishing author Reginald Jeffcoat is a collection of five fast-paced and evocative short works of fiction following various protagonists as they navigate the hopes, fears, dangers, joys, and sorrows of their daily lives.