Author J.D. Freeman Sr.’s New Book, "Use Your Words," is an Adorable Tale of a Young Girl Who Learns the Value and Importance of Using Words in Order to be Heard

Recent release “Use Your Words” from Newman Springs Publishing author J.D. Freeman Sr. is a captivating story that centers around Clarinda, a young girl who goes to visit Doctor Jingle for her yearly check-up. When she answers all his questions by only nodding her head, the doctor and her mother help Clarinda understand why she should be using her words to talk and ensure others listen to her.