Author J.D. Freeman Sr.’s New Book, "Use Your Words," is an Adorable Tale of a Young Girl Who Learns the Value and Importance of Using Words in Order to be Heard
Recent release “Use Your Words” from Newman Springs Publishing author J.D. Freeman Sr. is a captivating story that centers around Clarinda, a young girl who goes to visit Doctor Jingle for her yearly check-up. When she answers all his questions by only nodding her head, the doctor and her mother help Clarinda understand why she should be using her words to talk and ensure others listen to her.
Shreveport, LA, April 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J.D. Freeman Sr., a writer and professional photographer, has completed his new book, “Use Your Words”: a charming tale of a young girl who goes to visit the doctor’s office for her check-up, and learns the importance of using her words so that others will listen to her throughout the stages of her life.
Born in northern Louisiana, author J.D. Freeman Sr.’s desire to become an artist first began in 1989. After enrolling in a photography class, he observed that photography could provide a more lucrative income than art, and so worked as a professional photographer from 1998 to 2005. After he began writing in 1995, Freeman Sr. also started speaking to the youth in public schools as a motivational speaker.
“The reason for this book is to remind parents and guardians the importance of teaching children words while they are small,” writes Freeman Sr. “This will open doors later on in life for them. Remember, to equip a child with the best starts at home, not in school. Teaching a child words and how to use them builds character, confidence, and also awareness. Doing this will also help teachers when it comes to your child’s learning. Their listening skills will be better, and with better listening skills often comes a better understanding that often helps their growth in every way. So we must learn to take advantage of this opportunity in teaching our children for they won’t stay small forever.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J.D. Freeman Sr.’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s love and passion for helping future generations learn and grow and will help parents and guardians alike instill the importance of using words in readers of all ages. With colorful artwork to help bring Freeman Sr.’s story to life, “Use Your Words” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to relive this delightful journey over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Use Your Words” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
