Pauline Drach’s New Book, “Pinky & Twinky: The Untold Story of the Tooth Fairy Twins,” Follows a Tooth Fairy Who Must Break a Curse That is Rotting the Teeth of Children
New York, NY, April 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Pauline Drach, an executive, an artist, and a mother, among other things, has completed her most recent book, “Pinky & Twinky: The Untold Story of the Tooth Fairy Twins”: a charming story that follows a tooth fairy named Pinky who must discover why all the teeth the fairies are collecting are rotten, all while trying to figure out where her brother is.
Drach writes, “‘Pinky & Twinky: The Untold Story of the Tooth Fairy Twins’ is a tale of how courage and fear relate to going to the dentist. Pinky passes her test and becomes the tooth fairy, but her brother is afraid and runs away. Meanwhile, an evil wizard casts a spell on all the children, so the teeth the tooth fairy is collecting are rotten. Only healthy teeth can be turned into pixie dust to make fairies fly and grant wishes. Will Pinky the tooth fairy solve the riddle of why children’s teeth have cavities? Will she be able to save her home and all the fairies? Will she find her brother?”
Published by Fulton Books, Pauline Drach’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to help readers of all ages be entertained and have fun all while learning how to have a healthy mouth and a beautiful smile. With adorable illustrations to help bring Drach’s tale to life, “Pinky & Twinky: The Untold Story of the Tooth Fairy Twins” is sure to delight young readers with its message of courage and persistence and the importance of proper oral hygiene.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Pinky & Twinky: The Untold Story of the Tooth Fairy Twins” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
