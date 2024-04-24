Jeffery Harris’s New Book, "The Haven," Centers Around a Preacher Who Seeks to Free a Small Appalachian Town from the Curse of a Dangerous and Evil Witch
New Bern, NC, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jeffery Harris, who loves his family and has a passion for writing books and a thrill for entertaining people through stories of all sorts, has completed his most recent book, “The Haven”: a gripping story of a town that finds itself in turmoil when strange events begin occurring, leading the townsfolk to discover that they have all been cursed by a powerful witch out for revenge.
Harris writes, “It’s the year 1817 when a quiet, peaceful town deep within the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina is attacked by a malevolent witch, a witch who will stop at nothing to tear away the people’s faith and peace they all once had! It all started with the Edwards family, a peaceful family of farmers, who soon discover the withering of their crops, followed by missing cattle, and soon their youngest daughter goes missing. What started out with the Edwards family started happening to the rest of the town, leaving many to believe a curse has been placed on the Edwards family, and now most of the frightened town blames them!
“Soon a preacher named Hezekiah, who has experience with dealing with witch hauntings and demonic curses, sets out to help the family while learning many secrets along the way, such as a local witch who lived just outside of the town and the fact that eighteen years ago four elderly witches, who were responsible for many murders and blamed for the disappearing of many children throughout the Appalachian Mountains, were caught and murdered by a mob of vengeful people. And the night they were killed, the main witch left a curse! Could it be that they returned fulfilling their curse? Or could there be someone else lurking and picking up where they left off? So many secrets along the way of a long journey to discover who or where this witch is. A town that once had peace and fellowship with one another is now torn apart.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jeffery Harris’s book is a spellbinding thrill ride that will keep the pages turning as Hezekiah grows closer to freeing the town from their terrible fate and defeating the witch responsible once and for all. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists and surprises, “The Haven” is sure to capture the imaginations of readers, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Haven” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
