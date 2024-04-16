Jackie Clyburn’s Newly Released "I Can Tap Into Greatness" is a Helpful Resource for Learning to Handle Negative Emotions

“I Can Tap Into Greatness” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jackie Clyburn is an enchanting children’s book that helps young minds navigate and embrace their emotions. Through a delightful narrative and colorful characters, kids learn how to handle nervousness, sadness, and anger, discovering their unique super feelings.