NexGen Networks Expands Its Global Footprint with Additional Point of Presence in South Africa
A Vision for Global Connectivity.
New York, NY, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NexGen Networks, a global digital infrastructure company and premier provider of fiber optic-based network solutions to the world's top global enterprises, announces the expansion of its network with an additional Point of Presence (POP) in South Africa. This strategic enhancement is set to significantly improve connectivity options for businesses within the region, reinforcing NexGen Networks' commitment to facilitating seamless digital transformation and connectivity on a global scale.
This new POP represents a further step in NexGen Networks' ongoing efforts to strengthen its infrastructure and service offerings across Africa, building upon the company's existing network presence. By bolstering its capabilities in South Africa, NexGen Networks aims to provide both local and international businesses with superior access to its comprehensive suite of network services, including high-speed internet, MPLS, SD-Wan, and cloud connectivity solutions.
Enhancements brought by the New POP:
Superior Connectivity: The addition of this new PoP will offer enhanced network performance and reliability, ensuring businesses can leverage the full suite of NexGen's global network services more efficiently.
Expanded Services: With this expansion, NexGen Networks will further diversify its service offerings in South Africa, catering to the growing demand for advanced digital and cloud services.
Economic and Digital Growth: This development is poised to support the region's economic and digital growth by providing the infrastructure necessary for businesses to expand, innovate, and compete on a global stage.
Edward Lawson, SVP Business Development, of NexGen Networks shared his vision of the expansion, stating, "This expansion not only strengthens our network but also underscores our commitment to supporting the digital aspirations of businesses worldwide. We are excited to see how this development will empower our clients in South Africa and beyond."
The new POP is part of NexGen Networks' broader strategy to enhance its global footprint and ensure that businesses worldwide have access to reliable, high-quality network services. This initiative reflects NexGen Networks' dedication to advancing digital infrastructure and connectivity, facilitating economic growth, and supporting the digital transformation journeys of its clients.
About NexGen Networks
NexGen Networks is the premier provider of tailored, high-capacity communications services to carrier and enterprise customers. NexGen Networks is committed to delivering cost-effective, custom solutions coupled with superior industry expertise, service and support that allows for unparalleled time to market connectivity. It offers a comprehensive suite of facilities-based services including: Ethernet, SD-WAN, Global Cloud, Global Multi Cloud, Wavelength, Dark Fiber, Internet Access, Colocation and more. Its fiber optic network leverages unique rights-of-way that deliver connectivity to the major metropolitan areas in North America, Europe and the Far East. While consistently building upon its private and public IP and Ethernet expertise and evolving its capabilities to continually meet the needs of its customers, large and small, it has continued to maintain a superior standard of customer service and support.
Contact
NexGen NetworksContact
Jeff Barth
800-310-2501
www.nexgen-net.com
Media Contact:
Jillian Zino
+1 212 360-2374
