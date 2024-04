Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Introduces New Members

Farmingdale, NY, April 11, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide introduces its newest members who will be included in the online publication for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed below.About New MembersStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce its newest members who are now part of the online website:Stephanie M. Carrasco--HealthcareJean A. Moran--Education, TheaterBrennan Gleason--Arts, Entertainment, and FashionDave W. Schroeder--Educational Athletic SupplyThomas C. Baldassarre--EntertainmentGwendolyn L. Thomas--EducationHolly G. Pugh--ApparelJessica M. Semyonova--HealthcareDeloris Pinson--NonprofitJane Moore--HospitalityEric W. Vollheim--GovernmentBarbara Major--Real EstateDavid T. Rasey--AutomotiveKyshia L. Shackles--HealthcareClaudia Y. Arias--HealthcareMark M. Baker--LegalSharon L. Bracher-Smith--NonprofitZandra L. Cegielski--Real EstateMitch M. Martin--ContractingBobby Langford--NonprofitThomas Gramuglia--EntertainmentTyler Blakely--EngineeringJennifer Lyn Johnson Barnes--Real EstateTimothy W. Weddell--Industrial ChaplaincyMichele Wallace Campanelli--LiteratureLinda Soehner--EducationAndrew D. Krauss--AutomotiveThomas F. O'Neill--Financial ServicesNatalie C. Anderson--Food and BeverageTessa Johnson--Real EstateDonald J. Leith--Housing ConstructionGarrett P. Bergeron--Transportation and LogisticsTheodore "Ted" Garcia--HospitalityOcelia M. Pearsall--HealthcareJohn J. Pryor--ConstructionEnrique Gonzalez--CoachingElaine Furey--HealthcareJennifer W. Degen--Somatic CoachingRonald T. Brooks--Marketing and graphic designJacqueline D. Childs--AutomotiveAyesha N. Everett--Real Estate and FinanceJo Ann Buie Way--Military/Community ServicesSarah J. Dunkin--HospitalityLes R. Medall--FinanceAndre L. Blackwell--Arts and EntertainmentJoel Kessler--PublishingRobert J. Kowalski--Real Estate and LiteratureLouis Sica--Education, ScienceDavid W. Scott--ConstructionAmy Kay Hamlin--EducationDavid H. Luding--ConsultingMaurine C. Howard--NonprofitGinger Graf--E-commerce, RetailStanley L. Hinton--HealthcareLarry E. Swank--ConstructionMichael L. Gemperline--HealthcareGemini Krikkett--Art, SpiritualityDorian M. Hayes--Real EstateKimberly A. Wills--Real EstateAbout Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.