Kaseware Announces Strategic Investment from The Riverside Company
Denver, CO, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kaseware, a leading provider of investigation management software sold to public safety agencies and corporations, announced it has received a growth investment from The Riverside Company (Riverside), a global private equity firm. The investment positions Kaseware for accelerated growth and will allow the company to strategically advance its already market-leading intelligence and investigative management software suite used by thousands of safety and security personnel in every US state and around the world.
Dorian Deligeorges, Kaseware Co-Founder and CEO, said, “Now is the perfect time to bring on a partner like The Riverside Company, a firm that has deep experience in the safety software industry and understands the nuances of how Kaseware is innovating investigations and case management. With Riverside alongside us, we will be able to innovate faster, expand our team, and support customers in new ways.”
Founded in 2016, Kaseware offers a leading, cloud-based, all-in-one investigative platform purpose-built to streamline investigators’ workflows, enhance intelligence, reduce time spent on manual tasks, ensure compliant investigations, and help solve cases faster. Kaseware’s leadership team comes from decades of law enforcement, federal, and corporate security experience, including the co-founders who helped build the FBI’s investigation management solution that is still in use today (more details here). Kaseware will continue to operate under the same name, in the same location, with the same people. Deligeorges and all other members of the Kaseware management team will continue to lead the company through this next phase of growth.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Kaseware team,” said Jake Stoller, Principal at The Riverside Company. “We understand that the role of safety personnel and investigators has never been more challenged. The Kaseware product portfolio is already used by some of the world’s most respected public agencies and corporations to streamline investigative processes and manage cases to resolution. We firmly believe in Kaseware’s product vision and see an extensive runway ahead for innovation and growth.”
Kaseware remains committed to providing high-quality customer service and exceptional software solutions to its customers. The partnership with Riverside advances that mission as the investment will allow Kaseware to go deeper in existing customer use cases, expand to new verticals where Kaseware’s product portfolio has high applicability, and develop new modules and integrations that create efficiencies for customers.
About Kaseware
Kaseware’s Investigative Platform is the world’s premier investigative case management system used by thousands of safety personnel globally. The software easily manages any organization’s cases, records, evidence, and investigations, while providing convenient features like analytics, intelligence collection, collaboration tools, custom forms, and workflows. The system is a world-class investigations software platform that is built on cutting-edge technology and designed so it can be continually improved for years to come. The Kaseware platform is designed to be highly configurable and flexible, implemented with the close support of our customer team so that it can meet whatever mission you have. For more information, visit: www.kaseware.com.
About The Riverside Company
The Riverside Company is a global investment firm focused on being one of the leading private capital and credit options for investors, business owners and employees at the smaller end of the middle market by seeking to fuel transformative growth and create lasting value. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 1,000 investments. The firm's international private equity and flexible capital portfolios include more than 140 companies. For more information, visit: www.riversidecompany.com.
Contact
Mark Dodge
(844) 527-3927
kaseware.com
