ArcherHall Has Acquired Shepherd Data Services
ArcherHall has acquired Shepherd Data Services, a Minneapolis-based e-discovery and digital forensics service provider to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. Shepherd Data will continue to serve current clients under the ArcherHall brand from their Minneapolis office.
Sacramento, CA, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ArcherHall® has acquired Shepherd Data Services®, a Minneapolis-based e-discovery and digital forensics service provider to law firms, corporations, and government agencies.
Founded by a former litigator in 2002, Shepherd Data magnifies the power of RelativityOne® with exceptional service and unmatched attention to detail. Integrating the best technologies with efficient, defensible workflow and processes provides a completely responsive solution to their clients’ project requirements.
“Shepherd Data Services has an impeccable reputation among clients for dedication and exacting standards,” said Nicolas Anderson, CEO of ArcherHall. “This addition strengthens our nationwide coverage, particularly in the Upper Midwest, and bolsters our position in other key markets. Most importantly, it adds new experts and expanded capabilities which will benefit all ArcherHall clients.”
“I have worked with ArcherHall for several years and have always been impressed with their client-first approach,” said Christine Chalstrom, Founder and CEO of Shepherd Data. “ArcherHall brings new capabilities to our clients, particularly in digital forensics, and combined with the Shepherd team, creates a powerful collection-to-production solution for digital evidence.”
About ArcherHall
ArcherHall is a national provider of digital forensics and e-discovery services to law firms, corporations, and government agencies. The company has served clients across the United States since 1997. Services include cellphone and computer forensics, email forensic analysis, social media collections, cloud data collections, electronic medical record forensics, expert testimony, and e-discovery for civil and criminal litigation. To learn more about ArcherHall and its services, please visit www.archerhall.com.
About Shepherd Data Services
Shepherd Data Services is a Minneapolis-based, certified woman-owned company that provides cutting-edge electronic discovery and digital forensic solutions. As a Relativity Best-in-Service partner, Shepherd Data Services offers exceptional services to corporations, law firms, and government entities. Focusing on accuracy, efficiency, and expert training, Shepherd Data Services equips its clients with the tools and knowledge needed to excel in eDiscovery.
