Gregory Glading's Novel, "Chords of Time," Creates a Vivid Journey to the Summer of 1961. Here, a Mysterious Woman Arrives to Warn Four Teenage Boys of a Deadly Danger.
"Chords of Time," from Newman Springs Publishing, author Gregory T. Glading introduces his heroine, a mysterious woman of unsurpassed beauty and a mesmerizing singing voice named Isolde Maria. Her foil is an equally mysterious woman of deadly allure who has sworn vengeance on mankind since creation.
Polk City, FL, April 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gregory T. Glading has written an original novel titled "Chords of Time" that features Isolde Maria, a mysterious woman of unsurpassed beauty and a mesmerizing singing voice. She arrives to choose and then guide a youth to defeat and send to the pit an alluring but deadly female entity that has sworn vengeance on mankind since creation. After a glitch releases her, she torments the city of Philadelphia. Only the son of the chosen can beat her. Isolde Maria must go to the 21st century and bring him back to 1961 and finish the fight.
Author Gregory Glading writes, “Faster, Scott Douglas rode his bike down Sycamore Drive. For luck, he had clothes-pinned a Mickey Mantle baseball card to his rear spokes and a Willie Mays card to the front. Another box of greeting cards sold! The clicks turned into a whir. Just one more sale for the big prize! Although unathletic, the fourteen-year-old was poised to make Eagle Scout. Today he wore his Boy Scout uniform with merit badges to sway prospects. He sped across a stone bridge spanning Ethan Creek, leaving newer homes behind and entering an older Stanforth, Pennsylvania, neighborhood. A right turn on Runnymede Avenue and bigger homes to canvas.”
Categories