Gregory Glading's Novel, "Chords of Time," Creates a Vivid Journey to the Summer of 1961. Here, a Mysterious Woman Arrives to Warn Four Teenage Boys of a Deadly Danger.

"Chords of Time," from Newman Springs Publishing, author Gregory T. Glading introduces his heroine, a mysterious woman of unsurpassed beauty and a mesmerizing singing voice named Isolde Maria. Her foil is an equally mysterious woman of deadly allure who has sworn vengeance on mankind since creation.