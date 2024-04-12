Batson River Brewing's Acadian Skies Receives 98 Points from Beer Connoisseur
Called one of the best examples of a dark lager. A nearly flawless execution.
Wells, ME, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Batson River Brewing & Distilling, an independent Maine craft brewery, is pleased to announce the recent award of a World Class score of 98 points from The Beer Connoisseur for their Acadian Skies Dark Lager. Grand Master BJCP Judge Scott Birdwell described it as "One of the best examples of a dark lager. A nearly flawless execution."
Acadian Skies Dark Lager is a classic German-style Schwarzbier, characterized by its deep, dark hue achieved through a carefully crafted malt bill, offering subtle notes of coffee and chocolate. Fermented with traditional lager yeast, it delivers a clean, crisp finish, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable drinking experience.
Founded in 2018, Batson River Brewing & Distilling draws inspiration from Maine's southern coast, reflecting the journey of the Batson River from the farmlands to the shore. Each creation pays homage to this vibrant community and the essence of Maine. Batson River currently operates four brewpub restaurants located in Portland, Wells, Kennebunk, and Biddeford.
For more information about Batson River Brewing & Distilling and their award-winning Acadian Skies Dark Lager, visit www.batsonriver.com.
