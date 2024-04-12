Author Christene Kamberis Announces Release of Debut Book in Northwoods Adventure Series
Remer, MN, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Author Christene Kamberis is excited to announce the release of the first book in her Northwoods middle school adventure series, Ember of the Woods, Whispers in the Pines Series. This installment takes readers on a thrilling journey through the wilderness of Ely, Minnesota.
In this book, readers will join protagonist Ember as she explores the beauty and mystery of the Northwoods. Filled with adventure, friendship, and unexpected twists, this book is sure to captivate readers of all ages.
Christene Kamberis, a former special education teacher and district administrator, draws on her love of nature and her experiences in the Northwoods to create a vivid and engaging world for readers to explore. Through her writing, she hopes to inspire a love of adventure, interest in the Northwoods and a sense of wonder in her readers.
"I am thrilled to share this new adventure with readers," says Christene. "The Northwoods hold a special place in my heart, and I hope that through my writing, readers will come to love this wilderness as much as I do."
Ember of the Woods is now available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and BookBaby Bookshop, as well as all major outlets and distributors. For more information about the book and upcoming events, follow Christene Kamberis, Author, Speaker, Coach on social media.
About the Author
Christene Kamberis is the author of the Northwoods middle school adventure series, Whispers in the Pines, including the debut novel, Ember of the Woods. She lives in Wisconsin with her husband, children, and two dogs. When she's not writing, Christene enjoys camping, hiking, kayaking, and spending time in nature at her cabin in Remer, MN.
For press inquiries, please contact Christene Kamberis at chigirlwriter@hotmail.com.
Email: chigirlwriter@hotmail.com
Phone: 262-203-2331
