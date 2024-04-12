Author Christene Kamberis Announces Release of Debut Book in Northwoods Adventure Series

Christene Kamberis announces the release of the first book of her new Northwoods adventure series, Ember of the Woods, Whispers in the Pines Series. This debut novel takes readers on a thrilling journeyIn this book, readers will join protagonist Ember as she explores the beauty and mystery of the Northwoods and embarks on a journey of reconciliation, faith, and trust through the adventures of her new life.