WireBee Launches Innovative Communications Platform to Help Logistics Companies’ Combat Fraud

WireBee launches a cutting-edge communication platform for the logistics industry, focusing on fraud prevention and efficiency. Features include call authenticity checks, FMCSA verification, compliance screening, and integration with cloud phone services and logistics software. Highlighting WireBee's commitment to security, the platform aims to safeguard logistics communications and is set to evolve into a comprehensive unified platform.