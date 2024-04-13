Tea for Three at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, April 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Three former First Ladies will be sharing secrets in the unforgettably vivid one-woman show, Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat, and Betty, at North Coast Repertory Theatre.
Written by Eric H. Weinberger and Elaine Bromka, and starring the Emmy Award-winning Ms. Bromka, the play is a re-imagining of three women who suddenly found themselves celebrities- a behind-the-scenes look at Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, and Betty Ford, revealing the personal cost of what Mrs. Nixon called the “hardest unpaid job in the world.”
Tea for Three will run on April 29 & 30, 2024 @ 7:30pm; April 30, 2024 @ 2pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $42. Call 858-481-1055 or visit our website to purchase seats.
Written by Eric H. Weinberger and Elaine Bromka, and starring the Emmy Award-winning Ms. Bromka, the play is a re-imagining of three women who suddenly found themselves celebrities- a behind-the-scenes look at Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, and Betty Ford, revealing the personal cost of what Mrs. Nixon called the “hardest unpaid job in the world.”
Tea for Three will run on April 29 & 30, 2024 @ 7:30pm; April 30, 2024 @ 2pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $42. Call 858-481-1055 or visit our website to purchase seats.
Contact
North Coast Repertory TheatreContact
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
Categories