Author Ron Childs’s New Book, "The Adventures of Fred and Riskers: Razoly’s Heroes," Follows a Dog and a Cat Who Inadvertently Become Heroes While on the Prowl for Food
Recent release “The Adventures of Fred and Riskers: Razoly’s Heroes” from Page Publishing author Ron Childs is an adorable tale that centers around a boxer dog and a cat who head off in order to find free food at the nearby spaghetti restaurant. But when they find the restaurant’s owner being threatened by two mean dogs, they’ll have to decide to save themselves or attempt to help out a stranger.
Bushnell, IL, April 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ron Childs, who loves boxer dogs, cats, and hot rods, and has been drawing ever since he was introduced to art at the age of 11, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Fred and Riskers: Razoly’s Heroes”: a thrilling tale that centers around a boxer dog and a cat who, while scavenging for a meal, step up to do the right thing and save Mr. Razoly, a local restaurant owner.
“This story is about two pets—Fred, a boxer dog, and Riskers, the bent-whiskered cat—looking for a free lunch but end up being heroes,” writes Ron. “These two share their lives with their family. Fred’s job is watching over a seven-year-old boy, while Riskers helps keep track of a five-year-old girl.
“After their family leaves for their daily adventures, these two pets have time on their paws. The smell of Razoly’s spaghetti restaurant down the street is their temptation.
“This story has a lesson in common courtesy and putting yourself out there to help others in need.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ron Childs’s engaging tale is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages as they follow along on Fred and Riskers’s heroic escapades. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Ron’s story to life, “The Adventures of Fred and Riskers: Razoly’s Heroes” is sure to delight young readers and invite them to relive this incredible account over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Adventures of Fred and Riskers: Razoly’s Heroes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
