Author Ron Childs’s New Book, "The Adventures of Fred and Riskers: Razoly’s Heroes," Follows a Dog and a Cat Who Inadvertently Become Heroes While on the Prowl for Food

Recent release “The Adventures of Fred and Riskers: Razoly’s Heroes” from Page Publishing author Ron Childs is an adorable tale that centers around a boxer dog and a cat who head off in order to find free food at the nearby spaghetti restaurant. But when they find the restaurant’s owner being threatened by two mean dogs, they’ll have to decide to save themselves or attempt to help out a stranger.