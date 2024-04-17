Author Craig Silver’s New Book, "Princess Emilie's Reflection," Follows a Princess Who Learns to Stop Focusing on Her Looks Thanks to an Evil Witch’s Curse
Recent release “Princess Emilie's Reflection” from Covenant Books author Craig Silver is a heartwarming tale that centers around princess Emilie, who awakens one morning to discover that her reflection has changed into an ugly appearance, but quickly learns an important lesson that someone’s looks are the most important thing about them.
Mount Airy, MD, April 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Craig Silver, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who received his BA in political science from the University of Maryland, and his JD from George Mason School of Law, has completed his new book, “Princess Emilie's Reflection”: a captivating tale of a princess who is shocked one day to find her reflection has been cursed, revealing a hideous face that causes her despair and makes her shirk her duties for her kingdom.
After graduating from George Mason, author Craig Silver opened his private law practice as a litigator with an emphasis on constitutional law, aviation law, business, and criminal defense. With a passion for engineering, he worked at various engineering companies beginning first as their general counsel and then on to serve as a vice president, president, and systems engineer. He also co-authored a textbook for embedded engineers and wrote a column known as “SilverBullets” for an IEEE Journal. Craig’s many hobbies include being a private pilot, drone pilot, extra class ham operator, and sailboat building.
“‘Princess Emilie’s Reflection’ will help parents, counselors, and educators prevent or arrest self-images that can lead to eating disorders or emotional issues in young girls,” writes Craig. “The seed of the princess’s troubles begins with an unhealthy propensity to wonder and speculate. A jealous spell is allowed to adversely affect Princess Emilie—just her reflection—that only she can see.
“Emilie resists reason as she is convinced that her reflection is her true self. Ultimately, the King removes the spell along with exhortations and encouragement. This book is appropriate for young girls and yet may benefit older girls to embellish a life lesson. It is an enjoyable story with surface humor and a deeper message and call to truth in its ending.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Craig Silver’s new book is inspired by the insight the author gained from representing young girls in trouble with the law in his capacity as a trial attorney, as well as his interactions with young women as a Bible teacher and youth leader for more than fifty years. Through these experiences, Craig crafts a powerful tale that will help uplift readers of all ages, helping them to realize that they are more than their appearance or the reflection they see in the mirror.
Readers can purchase “Princess Emilie's Reflection” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
