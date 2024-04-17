Author Craig Silver’s New Book, "Princess Emilie's Reflection," Follows a Princess Who Learns to Stop Focusing on Her Looks Thanks to an Evil Witch’s Curse

Recent release “Princess Emilie's Reflection” from Covenant Books author Craig Silver is a heartwarming tale that centers around princess Emilie, who awakens one morning to discover that her reflection has changed into an ugly appearance, but quickly learns an important lesson that someone’s looks are the most important thing about them.