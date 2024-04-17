Author S. I. McDonald’s New Book, “The Atavist Effect: Rika's Run,” Explores How One Girl Changed the Course of History Forever by Sowing the Seeds of Rebellion

Recent release “The Atavist Effect: Rika's Run” from Covenant Books author S. I. McDonald is a compelling speculative fiction that follows a maker’s apprentice as he researches what led to the great global collapse of the late twenty-first century, leading him to discovering Rika’s story and how she inspired others to fight back against the power structures that stripped people of their freedoms.