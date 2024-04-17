Author Jimmy Scott’s New Book, “One Scarce Man: Loosed In His Hands,” Explores How One Can Forge a Fulfilling Relationship with God
Recent release “One Scarce Man: Loosed In His Hands” from Covenant Books author Jimmy Scott is a compelling, faith-based read aimed at helping readers discover their own path towards the Lord. Through his writings, Jimmy will also reveal how God is the only true source of abundance that can lead to a fulfilling life for those who open their hearts and spirits to him.
New York, NY, April 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy Scott has completed his new book, “One Scarce Man: Loosed In His Hands”: a thought-provoking look at how one can find true happiness and fulfillment in life through a relationship with God, the source of spiritual abundance in a world of scarcity.
“Do you know, or can you think, of a type of person that is currently in short supply?” writes Jimmy. “If you can, then you can say that this type of person is scarce or exists only in limited quantities. Think about this. Are you experiencing some type of scarcity in your life today? Are you lacking purpose, love, hope, or peace, for example? If so, how will you find and have abundance in these areas instead?
“To find abundance, we must first discover where it comes from and from whom it comes. Does it come from big bank accounts or seeking luxurious lifestyles as many espouse today? No, an abundant life comes from being a scarce man or woman who seeks God with all their heart, soul, mind, and strength. In this book, you will discover what makes a scarce man or woman. Yes, the truth will set you free!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jimmy Scott’s new book will take readers on a poignant journey that is sure to awaken them to God’s ultimate love and glory. Drawing on his own experiences, Jimmy weaves a powerful tool that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life seeking to uncover a truly meaningful existence, allowing them to discover how God can improve their lives and uplift them at every step of the way.
Readers can purchase “One Scarce Man: Loosed In His Hands” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
