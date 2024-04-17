Author Jimmy Scott’s New Book, “One Scarce Man: Loosed In His Hands,” Explores How One Can Forge a Fulfilling Relationship with God

Recent release “One Scarce Man: Loosed In His Hands” from Covenant Books author Jimmy Scott is a compelling, faith-based read aimed at helping readers discover their own path towards the Lord. Through his writings, Jimmy will also reveal how God is the only true source of abundance that can lead to a fulfilling life for those who open their hearts and spirits to him.