Author Bruce Tarver’s New Book, "The Big Tree," is a Captivating Look Back at the Author’s Family Tree, Compiled Through Years of Genealogical Research
Recent release “The Big Tree” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bruce Tarver is a riveting look at the author’s family tree that follows the author as he traces back his family’s roots across generations to the pre-Civil War south, revealing the incredible accomplishments, contributions, and struggles each of his ancestors faced in times of uncertainty throughout history.
New York, NY, April 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Tarver, who grew up in south Mississippi, central Arkansas, and southwest Louisiana, has completed his new book, “The Big Tree”: a comprehensive overview of the author’s family tree, stretching back to the pre-Civil War era of the South, exploring the various careers, relationships, and contributions to the United States throughout each decade that makes the author’s genealogy so fascinating.
After graduating from Lake Charles High School, author Bruce Tarver joined the US Air Force and served four years as security police. He is a Vietnam veteran, having traveled quite a bit during his tour of duty, and was married to his first wife for twenty-nine years, which brought him two loving daughters. After an honorable discharge and several campaign medals, Bruce went to work as an aircraft mechanic and graduated from Sowela Technical Institute in 1987 and earned a degree in science and technology from McNeese State University. Following the deaths of his first wife and his second wife of fifteen years, Bruce devotes his time to genealogy and shares his days with his companion and five puppies.
Bruce shares, “Featuring the Tarver, Rollins, Cook, and Laird Families of Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas; including their migration north, east, and west. Families migrated to and from the old South, settling in places from California, Virginia, Florida throughout these United States. Cultures and traditions were passed down, merged, and spread from generation to generation.
“Throughout the history of this family, God is ever-present in the lives of all of them. They were God-fearing, Jesus-loving, Bible-believing people whose lives centered on their family and their church. There are over eight hundred names of our family spanning the pre–Civil War and post–Civil War era agrarian society to the modern mechanized culture—farmers’ families turned into pastors, factory workers, mechanics, philanthropists, businessmen, doctors, nurses, and soldiers. This family is particularly focused around ‘the Greatest Generation,’ the generation that provided the men and women needed to stop the spread of the dictators’ empires of World War II.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bruce Tarver’s engaging tale utilizes census, marriage, social security, birth, and death records to document each of the author’s generations so that their memories and lives will forever be remembered. Through experiencing the author’s incredible research, readers will be moved by the author’s dedication to his ancestors and be inspired to research their own family trees through extensive genealogical research.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Big Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bruce Tarver's engaging tale utilizes census, marriage, social security, birth, and death records to document each of the author's generations so that their memories and lives will forever be remembered. Through experiencing the author's incredible research, readers will be moved by the author's dedication to his ancestors and be inspired to research their own family trees through extensive genealogical research.
