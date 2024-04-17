Author Bruce Tarver’s New Book, "The Big Tree," is a Captivating Look Back at the Author’s Family Tree, Compiled Through Years of Genealogical Research

Recent release “The Big Tree” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bruce Tarver is a riveting look at the author’s family tree that follows the author as he traces back his family’s roots across generations to the pre-Civil War south, revealing the incredible accomplishments, contributions, and struggles each of his ancestors faced in times of uncertainty throughout history.