Exploring Growth: API China 2024 Invites Global Visitors and Exhibitors to the Chinese Pharmaceutical Industry
Shanghai, China, April 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- API China, Asia’s premier pharmaceutical trade show, is gearing up for its 90th edition, scheduled to take place from May 15 to 17, 2024, at the prestigious National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. This year, API China will be collocated with PHARMCHINA and China International Natural Health & Nutrition Expo (NHNE), creating a comprehensive platform that promotes, strengthens, and interacts with the pharmaceutical and health nutrition industry chain. This collaboration aims to accelerate the adjustment of the industrial structure, fostering innovation and collaboration within the industry.
The three shows organized by RX (Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions) are expected to attract more than 2,500 enterprises from the pharmaceutical, health, and nutrition industries at home and abroad to participate in the exhibition. The event will be 160,000 sqm exhibition area and feature more than 100 conference activities, providing valuable insights and networking opportunities for attendees. With an expected participation of over 150,000 industry professionals, API China, PHARMCHINA, and NHNE are set to showcase the latest advancements, trends, and products in the pharmaceutical and health nutrition sectors.
Diverse Attendee Base
With a database of over 5,000 finished drug manufacturers, including 97 in the TOP 100 in China, API China attracts a diverse array of stakeholders, ranging from industry giants to innovative startups. This ensures a rich networking environment conducive to forging partnerships and collaborations.
Strategic Partnerships
API China has forged strategic alliances with prominent domestic associations, including the China Pharmaceutical Industry Association and the China National Pharmaceutical Packaging Association. These partnerships facilitate access to valuable resources and insights, further enhancing the value proposition for attendees.
Focus on Quality and Compliance
As a testament to its commitment to upholding industry standards, API China prioritizes exhibitors who adhere to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines. This ensures that attendees have access to high-quality products and services that meet regulatory requirements.
Knowledge Sharing and Exchange
In addition to the exhibition, API China features a robust conference program featuring thought leaders and experts from the pharmaceutical industry. Attendees can gain valuable insights into emerging trends, regulatory developments, and best practices through a series of seminars, workshops, and panel discussions.
For companies seeking to seize opportunities in the Chinese pharmaceutical market, API China presents a platform for business expansion, knowledge acquisition, and industry networking.
Alex Zhao
+86-1-86-1-3838657
https://www.apichina.com.cn/#/
