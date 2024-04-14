Thailand Announces New IYBC 2024 Dates
FIBA’s approved international youth basketball tournament promises young athletes from around the globe a more competitive and challenging competition.
Bangkok, Thailand, April 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today the new dates of the International Youth Basketball Championships 2024 (IYBC 2024) were announced. The four-day tournament, organized by the Parent Group of Thai Youth Basketball Players and supported by the Basketball Sport Association of Thailand (BSAT) will take place from August 2-5, 2024 at Rugby School Thailand, Chonburi Province, Thailand.
"We’re pleased that the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has approved the International Youth Basketball Championships (IYBC) for the second year. This shows the FIBA always values and continues to encourage the development of youth basketball in the region.
"The International Youth Basketball Championships (IYBC) has proven to be a platform that serves and promotes our commitment as was evident from the previous tournament in April 2023 which saw 4,300 participants across 42 teams from Thailand and abroad. I do believe that the IYBC 2024 will continue to offer broader and more challenging experiences for our young athletes," said BSAT President Mr. Nipondh Chawalitmontien.
Mr. Nataphol Teepsuwan, Owner of Rugby School stated that Rugby School of Thailand is a co-educational, international school for day and boarding students aged 2-18. The school recognizes the importance of education outside, as well as within the classroom. It develops mind, body and spirit – educating the "whole person."
“Our School’s state-of-the-art 80-acre campus always promotes a healthy, active student lifestyle. Therefore, a lot of International school and community sporting activities have taken place at our school over the past 2 years. We also would like to extend an invitation to the athletes and coaches to experience our on-campus accommodations, food and beverages while they join the IYBC 2024 in Thailand,” added Mr. Teepsuwan.
The Parent Group of Thai Youth Basketball Players, the IYBC 2024 organizer, strives to deliver a great experience for international teams while also accommodating their needs. Coach Federico Samson and Coach Sheng Yang (Jim) Kao, both dedicated coaches with extensive experience in youth basketball development and activities, have been assigned to actively engage with teams from all over the world.
More than 800 athletes from 60 teams around the world are expected to participate in the competition, which will be played across boys’ and girls’ divisions in four age groups: under-12s, under-14s, under-16s and under-18s. The IYBC 2024 tournament will be conducted in strict adherence to the 5-on-5 rules of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).
The IYBC 2024 tournament has already received positive responses from teams from Australia, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, UAE, USA and Vietnam and has extended the early bird registration for overseas teams to April 30, 2024.
For more information about the tournament, please visit www.iybc-thailand.com, Twitter: @IYBCthailand, Facebook: IYBC-Thailand, Email: pr@iybc-thailand.com or Call: +66817241100.
"We’re pleased that the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has approved the International Youth Basketball Championships (IYBC) for the second year. This shows the FIBA always values and continues to encourage the development of youth basketball in the region.
"The International Youth Basketball Championships (IYBC) has proven to be a platform that serves and promotes our commitment as was evident from the previous tournament in April 2023 which saw 4,300 participants across 42 teams from Thailand and abroad. I do believe that the IYBC 2024 will continue to offer broader and more challenging experiences for our young athletes," said BSAT President Mr. Nipondh Chawalitmontien.
Mr. Nataphol Teepsuwan, Owner of Rugby School stated that Rugby School of Thailand is a co-educational, international school for day and boarding students aged 2-18. The school recognizes the importance of education outside, as well as within the classroom. It develops mind, body and spirit – educating the "whole person."
“Our School’s state-of-the-art 80-acre campus always promotes a healthy, active student lifestyle. Therefore, a lot of International school and community sporting activities have taken place at our school over the past 2 years. We also would like to extend an invitation to the athletes and coaches to experience our on-campus accommodations, food and beverages while they join the IYBC 2024 in Thailand,” added Mr. Teepsuwan.
The Parent Group of Thai Youth Basketball Players, the IYBC 2024 organizer, strives to deliver a great experience for international teams while also accommodating their needs. Coach Federico Samson and Coach Sheng Yang (Jim) Kao, both dedicated coaches with extensive experience in youth basketball development and activities, have been assigned to actively engage with teams from all over the world.
More than 800 athletes from 60 teams around the world are expected to participate in the competition, which will be played across boys’ and girls’ divisions in four age groups: under-12s, under-14s, under-16s and under-18s. The IYBC 2024 tournament will be conducted in strict adherence to the 5-on-5 rules of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).
The IYBC 2024 tournament has already received positive responses from teams from Australia, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, UAE, USA and Vietnam and has extended the early bird registration for overseas teams to April 30, 2024.
For more information about the tournament, please visit www.iybc-thailand.com, Twitter: @IYBCthailand, Facebook: IYBC-Thailand, Email: pr@iybc-thailand.com or Call: +66817241100.
Contact
Parent Group of Thai Youth Basketball PlayersContact
Hatthaya Konkaeo
+66817241100
Hatthaya Konkaeo
+66817241100
Categories