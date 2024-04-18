Author Allan Giese’s New Book, "2049," is a Captivating Story of Eleven Souls Who Must Live by God’s New Covenant in Order to Prove Mankind is Worthy of Saving

Recent release “2049” from Page Publishing author Allan Giese is a thought-provoking read that centers around eleven individuals who are chosen by the leaders of both Heaven and Hell to live together in a contest to determine if the human race is worth saving or has strayed too far from God’s intended path and must be destroyed for good.