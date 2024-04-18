Author Allan Giese’s New Book, "2049," is a Captivating Story of Eleven Souls Who Must Live by God’s New Covenant in Order to Prove Mankind is Worthy of Saving
Recent release “2049” from Page Publishing author Allan Giese is a thought-provoking read that centers around eleven individuals who are chosen by the leaders of both Heaven and Hell to live together in a contest to determine if the human race is worth saving or has strayed too far from God’s intended path and must be destroyed for good.
St. Marys, GA, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Allan Giese, a retired industrial engineer and motorcycle enthusiast who enjoys visiting microbreweries and volunteering, has completed his new book, “2049”: a gripping drama that follows eleven individuals who have been chosen by archangels Gabriel and Lucifer to live together and follow God’s new covenant, or else all of humanity will be destroyed.
“2049 is the year God selected to hold a contest to determine if mankind is worthy of saving,” writes Giese. “The contest pits Archangel Gabriel against his evil twin brother, Archangel Lucifer. Each contestant gets to select five people currently living on Earth to help save the world. The last person selected was by God. The eleven human participants from around the world must all live by God’s new covenant or mankind will be destroyed. Along the way, the participants, which God calls his flock, explore good vs. evil, religious beliefs vs. religion, heaven and hell, family dynamics, and acceptance of neighbors.”
Published by Page Publishing, Allan Giese’s enthralling tale will take an eye-opening and poignant look at the pressing issues of today and keep the pages turning as the ultimate decision for mankind’s fate hangs in the balance. Expertly paced and character-driven, “2049” is sure to leave readers spellbound, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “2049” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“2049 is the year God selected to hold a contest to determine if mankind is worthy of saving,” writes Giese. “The contest pits Archangel Gabriel against his evil twin brother, Archangel Lucifer. Each contestant gets to select five people currently living on Earth to help save the world. The last person selected was by God. The eleven human participants from around the world must all live by God’s new covenant or mankind will be destroyed. Along the way, the participants, which God calls his flock, explore good vs. evil, religious beliefs vs. religion, heaven and hell, family dynamics, and acceptance of neighbors.”
Published by Page Publishing, Allan Giese’s enthralling tale will take an eye-opening and poignant look at the pressing issues of today and keep the pages turning as the ultimate decision for mankind’s fate hangs in the balance. Expertly paced and character-driven, “2049” is sure to leave readers spellbound, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “2049” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories