Author Asheru Romancha’s New Book, “The A.S.M.R.: The Thrill Bible,” Presents a Compelling and Intricate Look at the Missing Link in Grasping Human Evolution
Recent release “The A.S.M.R.: The Thrill Bible” from Page Publishing author Asheru Romancha is an informative read that shows the automatic, spontaneous, intelligent design from a feedback loop between the right hemisphere matched by form, and the resulting sacred fractal geometry of self-similar sexual mimicry in the four-dimensional human body, shown through ASMR and thrill intelligence.
New York, NY, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Asheru Romancha, a university scholar from Penn State University who holds a degree in geoscience and has done forty years of research on human evolution, has completed his new book, “The A.S.M.R.: The Thrill Bible”: a fascinating exploration of one of the final keys to understanding human evolution, which can be found by examining the phenomenon of Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, or ASMR.
“The ‘missing link’ in human evolution is no longer missing!” writes Romancha. “This book will fill in the missing links between the beautiful human and the ancestors in evolution’s human beginnings. The root equation in human sacred geometry beginnings is a fractal ASMR self-similar right hemisphere form matching…
“The ‘missing link’ is solved by a positive feedback loop between the sacred geometry of right hemisphere matching by form between the digitrade/demipoint foot and the Mandelbrot set glans which elicits ASMR/frission/thrills of the entelechy.
“... And the adventurous quest for the decipherment of the sacred geometry of the beautiful human body is the goal of ASMR/thrills/ gooseflesh of the entelechy/God/Quetzalcoatl/Quetsolcoatl the feathered serpent of fugue flesh. The God flesh of the God instinct within all.”
Published by Page Publishing, Asheru Romancha’s informative writings draws upon years of research and personal experiences to help readers gain a better understanding of the long-standing mysteries behind evolution and the brain itself.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The A.S.M.R.: The Thrill Bible” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
