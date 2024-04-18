Author Pat Bond’s New Book, "Eight Days in a Gum Tree," is an Engaging, Bilingual True Tale of the Author’s Cat Who Wound Up Stuck in a Neighbor’s Tree

Recent release “Eight Days in a Gum Tree” from Covenant Books author Pat Bond is an English- and Spanish-language story that recounts the true story of Clarence Thomas, a cat who finds himself on the adventure of a lifetime when he becomes stuck in a neighbor’s tree and must rely on the help of the community to rescue him.