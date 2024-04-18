Author Pat Bond’s New Book, "Eight Days in a Gum Tree," is an Engaging, Bilingual True Tale of the Author’s Cat Who Wound Up Stuck in a Neighbor’s Tree
Recent release “Eight Days in a Gum Tree” from Covenant Books author Pat Bond is an English- and Spanish-language story that recounts the true story of Clarence Thomas, a cat who finds himself on the adventure of a lifetime when he becomes stuck in a neighbor’s tree and must rely on the help of the community to rescue him.
Wilmington, NC, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pat Bond, who retired from CSX Transportation, Inc. and Lifetouch Church Directories and Portraits, has completed her new book, “Eight Days in a Gum Tree”: a charming true story that follows the adventure of a cat named Clarence Thomas who finds himself stuck in a neighbor's tree for over a week, and bring the entire community together in order to bring him down.
Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, author Pat Bond earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas in Human Development and Family Life and Psychology, as well as an MBA from Saginaw Valley State University. Now retired, Pat resides in Wilmington, NC, where she enjoys being captain of her offshore boat, fishing, animal rescue, sewing, singing in her church choir, and teaching fifth grade Sunday School.
Pat writes, “‘Eight Days in a Gum Tree’ documents the true story experiences Clarence Thomas Bond, a cat, had while stuck in a neighbor’s tree for eight days. The book explains how a community filled with love and enlightenment tried several techniques before a news anchor who loves cats came to the rescue.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pat Bond’s new book is inspired by the author’s own love of animals and children’s education, which drove her to write about Clarence’s adventures while she recovered from an illness. With artwork by illustrator Carolynn Pittroff, who holds a BFA in design from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, “Eight Days in a Gum Tree” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them to relive this thrilling tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Eight Days in a Gum Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
