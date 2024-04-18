Author Kevin Chai’s New Book, “The OutCasts,” Follows a Group of Heroes Who Must Prove They Are More Than Just a Bunch of Outcasts as They Fight to Defend Their City

Recent release “The OutCasts” from Covenant Books author Kevin Chai is a riveting story that centers around four outcasts who come together to form a new group of superheroes in order to defend their city from a dangerous new threat. Despite their resolve, the team quickly grows unsure of their abilities, and the future of their city and their team hangs in the balance.