Author Kevin Chai’s New Book, “The OutCasts,” Follows a Group of Heroes Who Must Prove They Are More Than Just a Bunch of Outcasts as They Fight to Defend Their City

New York, NY, April 18, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Kevin Chai, who has a lifelong love for superheroes, has completed his new book, "The OutCasts": a captivating story of a band of powerful misfits who come together to form a team of superheroes to fend off dangerous supervillains that have begun attacking their city, but soon begin to doubt if they have what it takes to rise to the occasion."When a mysterious new threat emerges and starts to unleash supervillains after supervillains, a group of new heroes calling themselves the OutCasts are tasked with the responsibility of protecting the city," writes Kevin. "However, can a telekinetic archer, a speedster knight, a mechanical elf, and a simple, shield-bearing woman band together to save a whole city? Or are they really nothing but outcasts?"Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kevin Chai's new book is inspired by the author's lifelong appreciation of the superhero genre, as well as his desire to create his own universe and delight audiences as they follow the journeys of his superheroes. Expertly paced and lovingly crafted, "The OutCasts" is an incredible addition to the superhero compendium that will leave readers on the edge of their seat with each turn of the page, eager for more after its brilliant conclusion.Readers can purchase "The OutCasts" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.