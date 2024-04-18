Author AP Filosa, Psy. D. Licensed Clinical Psychologist aka Anne F. Creekmore Psy. D’s New Book, “Love Yourself, Love Your Life,” Explores How to Harness One’s Own Power
Recent release “Love Yourself, Love Your Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author AP Filosa, Psy. D. Licensed Clinical Psychologist aka Anne F. Creekmore Psy. D is an eye-opening guide to help readers gain mastery over their own lives through better understanding their power and how to wield it within their everyday encounters.
Henrico, VA, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AP Filosa, Psy. D. Licensed Clinical Psychologist aka Anne F. Creekmore Psy. D, a devoted mother of two, as well as a highly accomplished Licensed Clinical Psychologist based in Richmond, Virginia, has completed her new book, “Love Yourself, Love Your Life”: a thought-provoking read aimed at teaching how once can use their power for their good—rather than causing mishaps innocently as happens in the world.
At the young age of twenty-six, author AP Filosa earned her doctorate in clinical psychology through the esteemed Virginia Consortium of Professional Psychology, which was co-sponsored by the College of William and Mary, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Old Dominion University, and Norfolk State University. Her exceptional achievements have garnered recognition and honors, including membership in the Phi Beta Phi Honor Society and multiple features in Who's Who in American Women. She was honored as the Top Doctor Licensed Clinical Psychologist in Virginia in 2017 and subsequently received the prestigious titles of Virginia Psychologist of the Year in 2019 and 2021, as well as Virginia Clinical Psychologist of the Year in 2021.
“The book is unique in that it is a book for everyone, anybody unhappy, or anxious, to moms and dads and therapists and doctors who wish to aid struggling youth and all who wish to help mankind,” writes Dr. Filosa. “It not only summarizes all the major schools of thought in psychology and psychotherapy in an entertaining, clear way so you can find happiness by transforming darkness to light from your negative thoughts to positive thinking, using your upset feelings to find constructive life solid solutions to problems. To improve your communication and relationships to be supportive healthy ones and more with handouts to carry with you, it is especially unique because based on her forty years of experience she has observed people from all walks of life and discovered the main disorder combinations which when assessed properly and treated effectively can stop school shootings and other mankind evil will and havoc.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, AP Filosa, Psy. D. Licensed Clinical Psychologist aka Anne F. Creekmore Psy. D’s enlightening guide is a powerful tool for those seeking personal growth and fulfillment that draws upon four decades of clinical experience and practice, helping readers from all backgrounds embrace self-love and completely transform their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Love Yourself, Love Your Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
