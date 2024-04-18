Author Adelia Ritchie’s New Book, “The Accidental Expat: A Costa Rican Adventure,” Follows the Author as She Moves from the Usa to Costa Rica, Alone and in Her Seventies

Recent release “The Accidental Expat: A Costa Rican Adventure” from Newman Springs Publishing author Adelia Ritchie is a compelling and thought-provoking true account that details how the author managed to leave behind her life in the USA to settle in Costa Rica, navigating what life is like as an older expat in a new culture, a damp tropical climate, and the reality of the jungle.