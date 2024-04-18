Author Adelia Ritchie’s New Book, “The Accidental Expat: A Costa Rican Adventure,” Follows the Author as She Moves from the Usa to Costa Rica, Alone and in Her Seventies
Recent release “The Accidental Expat: A Costa Rican Adventure” from Newman Springs Publishing author Adelia Ritchie is a compelling and thought-provoking true account that details how the author managed to leave behind her life in the USA to settle in Costa Rica, navigating what life is like as an older expat in a new culture, a damp tropical climate, and the reality of the jungle.
Hansville, WA, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Adelia Ritchie, PhD, a scientist, artist, and recovering technical writer, has completed her new book, “The Accidental Expat: A Costa Rican Adventure”: a fascinating memoir that follows the author as she takes the leap from living in America to moving to Costa Rica, documenting what it’s like to start a new life in a foreign country in the fourth quarter of her life.
A recent transplant to Costa Rica, Dr. Ritchie has visited the country more than a dozen times, spanning over a period of twenty years. She has spent time in the north coast (Guanacaste) to the southern coast (Ojochal and the Osa) to the southern zone where she now resides near San Isidro de El General. Her poems have been published in “Poetry Corners” 2018, 2019, and 2021, “Oprelle Award Winning Poetry,” and in “Salish Magazine” where she has been a contributing editor for several years. Her first collection of poetry, “Leaves of Glass,” was inspired by her travels, her paintings, her photographs, and her love for the interesting and unusual.
In a foreword to “The Accidental Expat,” Stacy Mantle, author of the award-winning “Shepherds Moon” series, writes, “When we think of adventure, we imagine exploring far-off lands, trying exotic foods, and experiencing new cultures. But for many of us, the idea of actually picking up and moving to a foreign country can be daunting. That’s why I’m thrilled to introduce you to the inspiring story of Adelia Ritchie, who took the leap and moved to Costa Rica at the age of seventy-something, and now shares her incredible journey with us in this book.
“Filled with fun anecdotes, practical advice, and tales of thrilling adventures, this biography is a must-read for anyone considering making a similar move. From the moment she first set foot in Costa Rica, many years ago, Adelia embraced the country’s vibrant culture and stunning landscapes. Her warm and engaging storytelling brings to life the joys and challenges of becoming an expat, from learning the language to making new friends.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Adelia Ritchie’s riveting tale gives a flavor of what it’s like to leave the US behind, presenting a series of vignettes full of brightly colored houses, friendly natives, ecological consciousness, and the reality of the jungle. Expertly paced and deeply personal, “The Accidental Expat” is sure to resonate with readers who hold a deep sense of adventure or have ever been curious about what life as an expat could truly be like.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Accidental Expat: A Costa Rican Adventure" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
