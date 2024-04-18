Gina Barra’s New Book, "Life as an Autism Spectrum," is a Compelling Look at the World Through the Author’s Eyes and What It Can be Like Living with Autism
Waterbury, CT, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gina Barra, who enjoys listening to music, spending time with friends and family, and hanging out with her cat, Biscuit, has completed her most recent book, “Life as an Autism Spectrum”: a fascinating and eye-opening memoir that reveals how living with autism spectrum disorder has impacted the author’s life.
Barra shares, “About two years ago, I’ve never thought that I’d be here today writing about what’s it’s like to live in a different perspective called autism, and also, in 2022, I’ve gotten my very first job working at my childhood amusement park at Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury, Connecticut. It was also my dream job, and here I am working there during the spring and summer months.”
Published by Fulton Books, Gina Barra’s book is an insightful look into what living with autism can be like for many, and how it provides the author with a different perspective to view the world in a new light. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Barra weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to resonate with readers who also have autism while helping readers without autism gain a better understanding of it.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Life as an Autism Spectrum” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Barra shares, “About two years ago, I’ve never thought that I’d be here today writing about what’s it’s like to live in a different perspective called autism, and also, in 2022, I’ve gotten my very first job working at my childhood amusement park at Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury, Connecticut. It was also my dream job, and here I am working there during the spring and summer months.”
Published by Fulton Books, Gina Barra’s book is an insightful look into what living with autism can be like for many, and how it provides the author with a different perspective to view the world in a new light. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Barra weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to resonate with readers who also have autism while helping readers without autism gain a better understanding of it.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Life as an Autism Spectrum” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories