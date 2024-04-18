Jason Grove’s Newly Released "Monster’s Mustard" is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Acceptance
“Monster’s Mustard” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jason Grove is a heartwarming story certain to captivate readers of all ages and inspire conversations about empathy and acceptance.
Bristol, IN, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Monster’s Mustard”: a fun and uplifting narrative that encourages kindness. “Monster’s Mustard” is the creation of published author, Jason Grove, a dedicated husband and father of seven with a lifelong love of fictional tales.
Grove shares, “It sounds silly enough, but Monster likes to make mustard (and eat it too!). In fact, everyone on the entire hill loves his mustard—well, everyone except Ram. Monster hopes that the mustard will help him become friends with Ram. Ram, on the other hand, has little interest; but with a bit of persistence and a lot of kindness from Monster, Ram learns that trying new things can create special bonds. Of course, Ram has to be reminded of just how valuable those bonds are but, in the end, sees clearly.
“Join Monster and Ram on their first journey together, their most important journey of all; and maybe the most sacred journey any of us take—befriending others with a genuine heart (whether you’re a fan of mustard or not).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jason Grove’s new book beautifully illustrates the power of friendship and the importance of embracing differences.
Consumers can purchase “Monster’s Mustard” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Monster’s Mustard,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
