Cara Dancer’s Newly Released "Abby’s River Adventure" is a Delightful Journey of Imagination for Young Explorers

“Abby’s River Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cara Dancer is a captivating chapter book that unfolds a charming tale of friendship, imagination, and discovery. As nine-year-old Sofia and her talkative companion Abby, a rabbit, embark on a pirate adventure, young readers are immersed in a world of playful exploration.