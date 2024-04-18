Cara Dancer’s Newly Released "Abby’s River Adventure" is a Delightful Journey of Imagination for Young Explorers
“Abby’s River Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cara Dancer is a captivating chapter book that unfolds a charming tale of friendship, imagination, and discovery. As nine-year-old Sofia and her talkative companion Abby, a rabbit, embark on a pirate adventure, young readers are immersed in a world of playful exploration.
New York, NY, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Abby’s River Adventure”: a whimsical narrative that will surprise and delight. “Abby’s River Adventure” is the creation of published author, Cara Dancer, a teacher, researcher, and technical manager before retiring to focus on her favorite hobbies: golf and writing. She currently lives in Texas with her husband Jack and her best hiking buddy, a little dog named Bailey. The inspiration for her children’s stories comes from her grandchildren, her love of animals, and a lifelong playful imagination.
Dancer shares, “In the family swimming pool, nine-year-old Sofia and her chatty best friend, a rabbit named Abby, pretend to be pirates in search of lost treasure: a necklace belonging to Sofia’s mother. Their imagination carries them and their ship, The Wild Strawberry, into deep waters. While on their adventure as Captain and Matey, they meet all kinds of critters that play a role in their quest for the necklace—a gentle manatee, a large chatty bird, a rat swim team, and even a hungry alligator that threatens to beat them to the treasure. The playful pirates steer their way through rough waters and danger to find the treasure and return it to Sofia’s mother. Through the power of a young girl’s imagination, child’s play is transformed into a rollicking high-seas adventure. Abby’s River Adventure is the first in a series of chapter books that keep Sofia and Abby hopping.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cara Dancer’s new book will captivate young imaginations as they race to see what awaits Sofia and Abby on their maiden voyage.
