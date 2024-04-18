Tony Eason’s Newly Released "God Speaks Through Quotes" is an Inspiring Treasury of Divine Wisdom
“God Speaks Through Quotes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tony Eason offers readers a collection of profound and uplifting quotes that reflect the timeless wisdom and guidance found in Scripture. Drawing from personal inspiration and the works of renowned Christian authors, Eason's book serves as a source of encouragement and spiritual insight for readers seeking to deepen their faith and draw closer to God.
Davenport, IA, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “God Speaks Through Quotes”: a rich tapestry of quotes that illuminate the beauty and power of God’s word. “God Speaks Through Quotes” is the creation of published author, Tony Eason, a dedicated husband, father of three, grandfather to four, and a brother to eight siblings. During his military/government tenure, he has gotten to see and visit some great countries, such as Germany, Spain, Iraq, and Korea.
Eason shares, “God speaks through quotes.
“I truly believe God speaks through quotes, and if he can speak through a donkey, he can surely speak through quotes. I started writing quotes because the Holy Spirit led me, and there were many times I wanted to give up, but I stayed on the course. I guess you can say I love quotes because I have been inspired by Christian authors/writers such as A. W. Tozer, C. S. Lewis, Billy Graham, Corrie Ten Boom, Max Lucado, Denzel Washington, Charles Swindoll, and John Maxwell. I have been inspired by some well-renowned authors/writers, and it’s my hope that you will be inspired by this book. God bless the authors/writers who have inspired me to write what God has put in my heart to write.
“In Jeremiah 30:2 (NIV), 'This is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says: "Write in a book all the words I have spoken to you."'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tony Eason’s new book is more than just a collection of words—it is a testament to the enduring presence of God in every aspect of life. Whether readers are seeking encouragement in times of trial or guidance for navigating life's challenges, Eason's book provides a source of strength and hope rooted in the timeless wisdom of Scripture.
Consumers can purchase “God Speaks Through Quotes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Speaks Through Quotes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
