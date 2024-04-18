Tony Eason’s Newly Released "God Speaks Through Quotes" is an Inspiring Treasury of Divine Wisdom

“God Speaks Through Quotes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tony Eason offers readers a collection of profound and uplifting quotes that reflect the timeless wisdom and guidance found in Scripture. Drawing from personal inspiration and the works of renowned Christian authors, Eason's book serves as a source of encouragement and spiritual insight for readers seeking to deepen their faith and draw closer to God.