Michele Hayes-Grisham’s Newly Released "Life Lessons from God" is a Transformative and Inspirational Guide to Spiritual Growth
“Life Lessons from God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michele Hayes-Grisham is a potent exploration of biblical and personal stories that illuminate the ways in which God works through ordinary individuals. With a foundation rooted in faith, Hayes-Grisham shares valuable lessons that inspire spiritual growth and encourage readers to become instruments of God's love in the world.
Shasta, CA, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Life Lessons from God”: an empowering opportunity for spiritual growth. “Life Lessons from God” is the creation of published author, Michele Hayes-Grisham, a California resident who holds a bachelor’s degree from Simpson University and a certificate in women’s ministries from Northern California School of Women’s Ministries.
Hayes-Grisham shares, “Life Lessons from God recounts biblical as well as personal stories of how God uses everyday people like you and me to do His kingdom work. There are chapters concerning love, forgiveness, self-control, self-worth, health, pain, contentment, and joy, along with other topics. As we grow in our knowledge of God and His wisdom, we can become wiser as we grow older. It’s hard to keep life in balance with all there is to do. Michele shares some of the best lessons God has taught her through the ups and downs of life. Don’t accept a life without joy and peace. Jesus can teach us how to be His hands and feet in a hurting world. Your mission field is probably not around the world; it is right in front of you. Go with God!
“'This book has been such a wonderful blessing to my husband and me. The content and testimonies are powerful and relatable! Michele helps the reader be reminded of the simplicity of our God and how He loves and wants restoration and relationship. I truly recommend this book for any reader!' - Kassie E.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michele Hayes-Grisham’s new book will inspire and empower as readers consider the valuable points made within.
Consumers can purchase “Life Lessons from God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Life Lessons from God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
