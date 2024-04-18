Michele Hayes-Grisham’s Newly Released "Life Lessons from God" is a Transformative and Inspirational Guide to Spiritual Growth

“Life Lessons from God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michele Hayes-Grisham is a potent exploration of biblical and personal stories that illuminate the ways in which God works through ordinary individuals. With a foundation rooted in faith, Hayes-Grisham shares valuable lessons that inspire spiritual growth and encourage readers to become instruments of God's love in the world.