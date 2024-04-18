Teresa Legates’s Newly Released "Breaking Free from Condemning Thoughts" is a Liberating Guide to Spiritual Renewal
“Breaking Free from Condemning Thoughts” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teresa Legates offers readers a transformative journey towards overcoming self-condemnation and embracing the truth of God’s Word. Through insightful reflections and practical strategies, Legates empowers individuals to break free from the shackles of condemning thoughts and live victoriously in God’s grace.
Princess Ann, MD, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Breaking Free from Condemning Thoughts”: a compelling resource that equips readers with the tools needed to confront and overcome the destructive patterns of self-condemnation. “Breaking Free from Condemning Thoughts” is the creation of published author, Teresa Legates, a dedicated wife, mother of three, and grandmother of five.
Legates shares, “Breaking Free from Condemning Thoughts teaches the reader how to stop condemning thoughts dead in their tracks by declaring the truth of God’s Word. The reader will be able to distinguish between conviction and condemning thoughts. There are strategies against the effects of self-condemnation, such as
“· Torturous Thoughts about the Past
· Self unforgiveness
· Thoughts of Unworthiness
· Judgmental and Critical Spirit.
“We will take a look at how mighty men of God broke free from the effects of such condemning thoughts, allowing them to become all God has called them to be: free to love, free to worship, and a vessel fit for the Master’s use.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Teresa Legates’s new book is a testament to Legates’s dedication to helping others find freedom and restoration in Christ. Through personal anecdotes and biblical insights, Legates inspires readers to reclaim their identity as beloved children of God and live in the fullness of His grace.
Consumers can purchase “Breaking Free from Condemning Thoughts” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Breaking Free from Condemning Thoughts,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
