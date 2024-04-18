Teresa Legates’s Newly Released "Breaking Free from Condemning Thoughts" is a Liberating Guide to Spiritual Renewal

“Breaking Free from Condemning Thoughts” from Christian Faith Publishing author Teresa Legates offers readers a transformative journey towards overcoming self-condemnation and embracing the truth of God’s Word. Through insightful reflections and practical strategies, Legates empowers individuals to break free from the shackles of condemning thoughts and live victoriously in God’s grace.