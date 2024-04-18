Christie Saulters’s Newly Released "The Kid That Could" is an Inspirational Journey of Faith and Possibility
“The Kid That Could” from Christian Faith Publishing author Christie Saulters is a heartwarming tale that encourages readers of all ages to embrace the power of faith and determination in overcoming life's challenges.
Purvis, MS, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Kid That Could”: a captivating story crafted to inspire children and adults alike to believe in their dreams and trust in God's guidance. “The Kid That Could” is the creation of published author, Christie Saulters, a resident of southern Mississippi. She is a married mother of three daughters. She and her husband of thirty years reside in the quaint city of Purvis. Christie loves teaching and volunteered for sixteen years as an English and etymology tutor at a private Christian school. Christie enjoys attending church, writing, outdoor activities, and traveling.
Saulters shares, “Written to encourage kids to embrace the impossible, The Kid That Could is a book with open character. Kids and kids at heart of all ages can glean from its words of inspiration, therefore stepping into the character and overcoming their own individual setbacks or stumbling blocks with God’s help.
“The short story within these pages contains words of couldn’t and shouldn’t that many kids face when approaching or even considering their future goals. However, with God, all things are possible making the couldn’t and shouldn’t the possible would and could.
“Kids often feel inferior or even feel the pressure of keeping up with their peers while inwardly aspiring to be what others think they can’t be. This book is intended to encourage its readers to embrace God and seek His will and help for their lives and lean not on their own understanding or the opinions of their peers. The kid that could can be found in us all as we face life and its situations that seem impossible, but with God, what we see as impossible becomes possible. Reading this short story, a child can find courage, strength, and encouragement to trust God and His will for their lives because with God anything is possible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christie Saulters’s new book invites readers to join the protagonist on a transformative journey of self-discovery and empowerment. Through the protagonist's struggles and triumphs, Saulters illuminates the limitless potential that lies within each individual when they place their trust in God.
Consumers can purchase “The Kid That Could” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Kid That Could,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
